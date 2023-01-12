Modi's Hubbali roadshow: PM accepts garland offered by young man after breaching security cordon

PM Modi Security breach: Prime Minister extended his hand to accept the garland from the car's door; however, he could not reach out to the youth. Security officials escorting him on the road took the garland and gave it to the PM, who later put it inside the car.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted a garland from a youth who seemingly breached security by breaking through a barricade and running towards his car as he held a roadshow ahead of the National Youth Festival's inauguration event on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

When the incident happened, PM Modi was standing on the running board of his moving car, waving to a cheering audience on both sides of the road as he drove from the airport to the Railway Sports Ground.

The Prime Minister extended his hand to accept the garland from the car's door; however, he could not reach out to the youngster. Security officials escorting him on the road took the garland and gave it to the Prime Minister, who later put it inside the car.

The on-duty officials and traffic authorities instantly pulled the youngster back and whisked him away. Further, Modi waved to the crowds, and many of them were seen chanting 'Modi, Modi' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans.

People showered flower petals on his cavalcade as it slowly moved through the stretch. PM Modi is in Karnataka to inaugurate the National Youth Festival on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. The Karnataka Assembly election is scheduled for May 2023.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: PM Modi, President Murmu pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary

Also Read: PM Modi discusses bilateral cooperation with Israeli counterpart Netanyahu; extends invite to visit India

Also Read: PM Modi congratulates 'RRR' team on Golden Globes win, says, 'Every Indian is proud'