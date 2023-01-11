Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi discusses bilateral cooperation with Israeli counterpart Netanyahu; extends invite to visit India

    PM Narendra Modi congratulated PM Benjamin Netanyahu on establishing the 37th government and emphasised the importance of continued cooperation between the two countries.

    PM Modi discusses bilateral cooperation with Israeli counterpart Netanyahu; extends invite to visit India snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 11, 2023, 7:50 PM IST

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation on Wednesday during which they emphasised the importance of continued cooperation between the two countries. 

    It was the first phone conversation between the two leaders after the Israeli leader assumed office last month. Prime Minister Modi congratulated Prime Minister Netanyahu on establishing the 37th government and emphasised the importance of continued cooperation between the two countries, said a press statement issued by the Israeli PMO.

    Netanyahu, 73, was sworn-in as Israel's prime minister for a sixth time on December 29, leading the Jewish state's most right-wing government to date. He is already Israel's longest-serving Prime Minister. 

    The conversation between the two leaders was "good," the statement said, adding that they agreed to meet soon. The two leaders recalled fond memories of their visits to Israel in 2017 and India in 2018. Modi invited Netanyahu to visit India at a mutually convenient date. 

    "Was a pleasure to speak with my good friend,@netanyahu. Congratulated him for his impressive election win and for becoming Prime Minister for a record sixth time. Delighted that we will have another chance to advance the India-Israel Strategic Partnership together," Modi tweeted. 

    Modi visited Israel in July 2017 on the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Jewish state. Netanyahu visited India in January 2018. India and Israel established full-fledged diplomatic relations in 1992. The ties between India and Israel have been on an upswing in the last few years in various sectors, including defence, agriculture and water.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2023, 7:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Singer Adnan Sami slams Andhra CM Jagan Reddy for his 'separatist attitude' over RRR's Golden Globe win - adt

    Singer Adnan Sami slams Andhra CM Jagan Reddy for his 'separatist attitude' over RRR's Golden Globe win

    Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal sentenced to 10 years in prison in attempt to murder case AJR

    Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal sentenced to 10 years in prison in attempt to murder case

    Case against NCC, seven other officials over Bengaluru metro pillar collapse - adt

    Case against NCC, seven other officials over Bengaluru metro pillar collapse

    Joshimath 'sinking': Government announces Rs 1.5 lakh immediate compensation; hotel demolitions in a week - adt

    Joshimath 'sinking': Government announces immediate compensation; hotel demolitions in a week

    Resume work by 2 pm Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's ultimatum to protesting bureaucrats AJR

    'Resume work by 2 pm': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's ultimatum to protesting bureaucrats

    Recent Stories

    FAA lifts grounding orders that halted over 1,000 US flights after system outage at aviation body - adt

    FAA lifts grounding orders that halted over 1,000 US flights after system outage at aviation body

    Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh trailer OUT: Rajkumar Santoshi's film to hit theatres on January 26 RBA

    Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh trailer OUT: Rajkumar Santoshi's film to hit theatres on January 26

    IND vs SL 2022-23 2nd ODI Kolkata Ishan Kishan's time will come believes former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly snt

    Ishan Kishan's time will come, says former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly

    Consistency is the problem in KL Rahul case - Mohammed Azharuddin-ayh

    'Consistency is the problem in KL Rahul's case' - Mohammed Azharuddin

    Vamika turns 2: Virat, Anushka share adorable pictures of daughter on 2nd birthday; pen touching note vma

    Vamika turns 2: Virat, Anushka share adorable pictures of daughter on 2nd birthday; pen touching note

    Recent Videos

    Auto Expo 2023: Inside the 'electrified' world of Lexus

    Auto Expo 2023: Inside the 'electrified' world of Lexus

    Video Icon
    Lexus RX 500h breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023 Check out its full video gcw

    Lexus RX 500h breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023; Check out its full video

    Video Icon
    Maruti Suzuki unveils Concept Electric SUV eVX market launch in 2025 watch gcw

    Maruti Suzuki unveils Concept Electric SUV eVX, market launch in 2025 | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Video Icon
    Tent City along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    'Tent City' along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    Video Icon