PM Modi, President Murmu pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary

PM Modi will inaugurate the festival at 4 pm at Railway Sports Ground in Hubbali, which will be attended by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Anurag Singh Thakur among others. The PM is scheduled to leave for New Delhi after the inaugural event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday (January 12) paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary.

In a tweet, PM Modi said that his great ideals and ideas will continue to guide the countrymen. "His life, patriotism, spiritualism and dedication will always inspire," PM Modi tweeted on the iconic spiritual figure's 160th birth anniversary.

Also read: DIP issues recovery notice of Rs 164 crore to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal; check details

The Prime Minister has often mentioned Swami Vivekananda as a major influence on him. He is also set to inaugurate the National Youth Festival in Karnataka on Thursday to mark the day.

PM Modi will inaugurate the festival at 4 pm at Railway Sports Ground in Hubbali, which will be attended by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Anurag Singh Thakur among others. The PM is scheduled to leave for New Delhi after the inaugural event.

More than 30,000 youth are expected to attend the inaugural function where the Prime Minister will share his vision with them.

Also read: Light rain to improve visibility in Delhi, dense fog likely to return on Friday

During the five-day event, over 7,500 youth delegates from all over India get together to engage in different learning activities.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu also paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda and said his teachings continue to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and achieve greater goals.

Spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863.

Also read: Air India urination incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra; says act was 'utterly disgusting'

In a tweet, President Murmu said, "My tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary! An iconic personality who combined spirituality and patriotism, he propagated Indian values globally. His life and teachings continue to inspire youth to follow their dreams and achieve greater goals."