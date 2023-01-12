Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi, President Murmu pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 12, 2023, 10:40 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday (January 12) paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary.

    In a tweet, PM Modi  said that his great ideals and ideas will continue to guide the countrymen. "His life, patriotism, spiritualism and dedication will always inspire," PM Modi tweeted on the iconic spiritual figure's 160th birth anniversary.

    The Prime Minister has often mentioned Swami Vivekananda as a major influence on him. He is also set to inaugurate the National Youth Festival in Karnataka on Thursday to mark the day.

    PM Modi will inaugurate the festival at 4 pm at Railway Sports Ground in Hubbali, which will be attended by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Anurag Singh Thakur among others. The PM is scheduled to leave for New Delhi after the inaugural event.

    More than 30,000 youth are expected to attend the inaugural function where the Prime Minister will share his vision with them.

    During the five-day event, over 7,500 youth delegates from all over India get together to engage in different learning activities.

    Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu also paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda and said his teachings continue to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and achieve greater goals.

    Spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863.

    In a tweet, President Murmu said, "My tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary! An iconic personality who combined spirituality and patriotism, he propagated Indian values globally. His life and teachings continue to inspire youth to follow their dreams and achieve greater goals."

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2023, 11:27 AM IST
