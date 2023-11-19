Modi mania trumps cricket fever: Massive turnout at PM's rallies in Rajasthan despite World Cup final

At the Taranagar rally in Rajasthan, PM Narendra Modi remarked that the Congress government resembles a "cricket team where batsmen are attempting to run each other out," subtly alluding to past power struggles between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

As Rajasthan prepares for the upcoming elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the stage on Sunday, addressing rallies in the state's Taranagar and Jhunjhunu areas. PM Modi's rallies saw a substantial turnout, a notable occurrence on a day when billions of Indians are captivated by the high-stakes clash between India and Australia for the coveted ODI World Cup 2023 title in Ahmedabad.

At the public rally in Taranagar, PM Modi asserted that if the people of Rajasthan cast their votes in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the forthcoming state elections, the party would be able to 'throw out the team of corrupt individuals," specifically alluding to the incumbent Congress government.

Furthermore, he remarked that the Congress government resembles a "cricket team where batsmen are attempting to run each other out," subtly alluding to past power struggles between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

"If you choose BJP, we will throw out the team of corrupt people from Rajasthan. The BJP will 'score' development rapidly and victory will be for Rajasthan, victory will be for the future of Rajasthan, victory will be for the mothers, sisters, youth and farmers of Rajasthan," he added.

Mocking the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government, the Prime Minister quipped that the connection between the Congress and "good intentions" mirrored the relationship between "light and darkness."

A day prior, Modi delivered a speech at another rally in Bharatpur in the lead-up to the elections in Rajasthan. Taking a swipe at the state Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, he remarked that the people have opted not to vote for the "jaadugar" (magician). With a playful tone, he forecasted the disappearance of the Congress party from the state after the elections, stating, "3 December, Congress chhoo mantar (disappear)."

He also pointed out that during the five-year tenure of Congress in the state, there was a significant rise in crimes against women and Dalits.

"The Chief Minister says that women file fake rape cases. Can he protect women? Does such a Chief Minister have the right to remain in chair even for a minute?" Modi asked. The Prime Minister conveyed that the Congress has undermined the confidence of women in Rajasthan.

Assembly polls are due to take place in Rajasthan on November 25 and counting of votes will be done on December 3.

