    India vs Australia: IAF's Suryakiran team mesmerises with air show at World Cup final in Ahmedabad (WATCH)

    Ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia, the Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Aerobatic Team showcased an exhilarating air show at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 19, 2023, 2:01 PM IST

    Ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 blockbuster final between hosts India and the mighty Australians, the Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Aerobatic Team showcased an an exhilarating air show at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The captivating aerial display unfolded for ten minutes just before the commencement of the eagerly awaited clash.

    Also read: Record attendance in World Cup final: 1.32 lakh people witness India vs Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium

    Rehearsals for the exciting air show took place on Friday and Saturday. Recognized for their spectacular displays, the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team, usually comprising nine aircraft, has demonstrated its prowess through numerous performances across the country.

    Famous for their unique maneuvers, the Suryakiran team's performances encompass loop maneuvers in victory formation, barrel rolls, and crafting various shapes in the sky. However, several Indians sitting at their homes to watch the blockbuster final were miffed with the broadcasters for focusing on pre-match presenters instead of showing the mesmerising air show by the Suryakiran team.

    Here's a look at how netizens reacted:

    Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the ODI World Cup 2023 final. Both India and Australia fielded unchanged sides.

    The Teams:

    India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

    Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

    Also read: India vs Australia: What happens if the ODI World Cup final clash ends in a tie?

