Record attendance in World Cup final: 1.32 lakh people witness India vs Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium

With the 132,000-capacity stadium packed to the brim, the ODI World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia registered a record-breaking attendance in any ICC event final.

The ODI World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium witnessed an overwhelming sea of blue supporters on Sunday. The city of Ahmedabad has transformed into the epicenter of the cricketing world, with the entire city moving in unison. The streets of Ahmedabad and rest of the nation has been pulsating with energy and a hint of frenzy.

Also read: '140 crore Indians are cheering for you': PM Modi wishes Men in Blue ahead of WC final against Australia

Fans, donned in the iconic India jersey and waving the national flag, made their way towards the Narendra Modi Stadium and filled the seats up to the brim. With the 132,000-capacity stadium packed to the brim, the ODI World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia registered a record-breaking attendance in any ICC event final. The clash broke the record previously held by the Melbourne Cricket Ground when it witnessed an astounding attendance of over 93,000 spectators during the Australia vs New Zealand World Cup final in 2015.

The stadium exploded with excitement as families, friends, children, adults, teenagers, middle-aged individuals, and senior citizens—all contributing to the World Cup final's vibrant blue atmosphere. Several dignitaries, politicians, businessmen, cricket legends, other sporting personalities, actors and more gathered at the world's largest cricket stadium to watch the mouth-watering clash.

At least 70,000 ticket-holding fans are not locals, having traveled from various parts of India, and a few thousand are NRIs from the UK, USA, Australia, Canada, and Singapore, investing significantly in a cricket vacation. Tickets worth Rs 3500 are being sold at a 30-times premium in the black market, while hospitality tickets have fetched lakhs.

Meanwhile, more than 6,000 security personnel have been deployed at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Ahmedabad Commissioner of Police GS Malik confirmed elaborate security arrangements, with personnel from Gujarat police, Rapid Action Force (RAF), home guards and others, have been made keeping in mind the movement of over one lakh spectators and the presence of several dignitaries at the stadium.

"Over 6,000 police personnel will be deployed to ensure that the mega event passes off without any trouble. Of these 6,000 personnel, nearly 3,000 will be stationed inside the stadium, while others will be deployed to guard other key locations, such as hotels where players and other dignitaries are staying," said Malik in a press conference held on Saturday.

Inside the stadium, one company of RAF (Rapid Action Force) has been deployed, while another has been stationed outside. Malik mentioned the creation of a temporary command and control center equipped with a wireless network to function even in mobile communication failures.

Also read: IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma's 'rightful' swap - Superstition behind World Cup trophy photoshoot gives fans hope

Four senior IPS officials of IG and DIG rank, along with 23 DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) rank officials, are supervising operations today. Supporting them are 39 ACPs (Assistant Commissioners of Police) and 92 police inspectors. In preparation for potential chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) emergencies, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams are also on standby in the city.

To address security concerns, 10 teams of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and two teams of Chetak Commandos, an elite unit, have been strategically positioned near the stadium.