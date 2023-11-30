Mizoram Election 2023: Exit Polls show state headed for MNF-ZPM showdown

Mizoram Election 2023: Fighting for control of the state are the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), Congress, BJP and Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM). The current exit poll indicates a favorable outcome for MNF, positioning it as the frontrunner in the electoral race.

The Mizo National Front (MNF) led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Zoram People’s Party are locked in a neck-to-neck fight in Mizoram, according to the exit polls. The state witnessed a fierce triangular electoral contest between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the opposition Zoram People’s Party (ZPM), and the Congress.

During the campaigns of several parties, issues such as unemployment, corruption, and "neglect of infrastructure" were also discussed. On November 7, Mizoram held a single-phase election for 40 assembly seats, with 78.40 per cent of voters casting ballots. In Mizoram, there were 174 contenders in total. For a majority mark, a party or coalition would need to win 21 seats.

PMARQ

MNF: 14 -20 seats

ZPM: 9 - 15 seats

Congress: 7 - 13 seats

Others: 0 – 2 seats

Jan Ki Baat

MNF: 10-14 seats

ZPM: 15-25 seats

Congress: 5-9 seats

BJP: 0-2 seats

India TV-CNX

MNF: 14-18 seats

ZPM: 12-16 seats

Congress: 8-10 seats

BJP: 0-2 seats

ABP News-C Voter

MNF: 15-21

ZPM: 12-18

Congress: 2-8

BJP: 0

Times Now-ETG

MNF: 14-18

ZPM: 10-14

Congress: 9-13

BJP: 0-2

Political parties in fray

The Mizo National Front (MNF), Congress, and Zoram People's Movement were the primary contenders in the state. The BJP is eager to establish itself as the state's "king maker." According to media reports, 78.40 per cent of voters cast ballots in Mizoram's single-phase election for the state's 40 assembly seats. The Election Commission of India (ECI) said that overall voter turnout dropped from 80.03 per cent in the 2018 Mizoram election to 78.40 percent this year.

As per the latest data of the electoral roll, the number of eligible electors in the state of Mizoram is 8,51,895, among which, 50,611 are young electors who attained the age of 18 years, and 3,243, 1, and 8,490 are marked as PwD, Third Gender, and Senior Citizen (80+), respectively.

Previous outcomes

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Mizo National Front (MNF) secured 26 seats, claiming a 37.8% vote share, leading to a change in power from the Congress.The ZPM, a regional party that came second in the 2018 polls, bagged eight seats and is seen by many as the main contender to the ruling party. Congress managed to secure five seats and the BJP won one, marking its first seat in the northeastern state.

The Mizo National Front, the Indian National Congress, and the Zoram People's Movement have fielded candidates for all 40 seats. Additionally, the BJP has candidates in 23 seats, reflecting a diverse political landscape in Mizoram.