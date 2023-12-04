Mizoram Assembly Election result 2023: Who is Lalduhoma, ZPM's chief ministerial face?

Mizoram Assembly Election result 2023: Lalduhoma, the chief ministerial face of Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) in Mizoram. The focus is on the 74-year-old ex-IPS officer Lalduhoma and his party, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM). Here's everything you need to know about it.

As voting continues in Mizoram, the spotlight is on 74-year-old ex-IPS officer Lalduhoma and his Zoram People's Movement (ZPM). According to recent exit polls, the ZPM has a good chance of winning in Mizoram, with 28-35 seats in the 40-member state parliament.

A 74-year-old patriarch of the Zoram People's Movement, Lalduhoma initially started his career as an officer of the Indian Police Service (IPS) and served in the coastal state of Goa. He was later relocated to the national capital, where he was in charge of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's security.

After coming out of service, he founded the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and made history by entering the Lok Sabha in 1984. His political career, however, took a diversion when he became the first MP to face disqualification under the anti-defection law.

Despite the setback, Lalduhoma continued to work in the northeastern state and made his presence. In the most recent Assembly elections, he was chosen as the ZNP-led Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) coalition's Chief Ministerial candidate.

He was also disqualified as a Legislative Assembly Member in 2020 for violating the anti-defection statute. However, he made a triumphant comeback by winning the by-election for the Serchhip seat in 2021.