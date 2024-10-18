Israel kills Yahya Sinwar: UNRWA employee ID, fake passport, Mentos & more found on Hamas leader's body | PICS

Yahya Sinwar, a key Hamas leader and the mastermind behind the devastating October 7 attacks on Israel, has been confirmed killed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

In a significant development in the Israel-Hamas conflict, Yahya Sinwar, a key Hamas leader and the mastermind behind the devastating October 7 attacks on Israel, has been confirmed killed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Sinwar's elimination marks a major moment in the ongoing war, as Israeli authorities consider him responsible for planning and orchestrating the attack that claimed the lives of over 1,200 civilians and led to the abduction of more than 250 individuals.

The IDF announced that Sinwar was killed in a targeted operation in southern Gaza on Wednesday. Following intelligence reports, IDF troops from the 828th Brigade identified Sinwar hiding in Hamas tunnels and eliminated him alongside two other militants. According to an official statement, Sinwar had been in hiding for nearly a year, using the densely populated Gaza Strip and its extensive tunnel network to shield himself from Israeli forces.

As details of the operation emerged, photographs of what was found on Sinwar's body following his death has surfaced across social media platforms. The items recovered were as unusual as they were revealing, painting a picture of a man living a covert existence. Among the items recovered were:

UNRWA Employee ID: The discovery of this ID has led to speculation about Sinwar’s possible infiltration or association with international aid organizations, further complicating the already tense relations between Israel and UNRWA, an agency long criticized by Israeli officials.

Fake Passport: A passport with the name Hani HS Zourob Mahasen was retrieved from Sinwar's body. The fake passport read that he was a UNRWA teacher, born on 21st August, 1984 and claimed was a resident of Rafah. It remains unclear what the intended use of the fake passport was, but it indicates that Sinwar was likely prepared for escape or movement across borders if the need arose.

Weapon: Sinwar, known for his militant activities, was found with a firearm, affirming his readiness for combat even while in hiding.

Money: An undisclosed amount of cash was discovered, presumably intended for operations or safe passage.

A Lighter and Mentos: While seemingly mundane, the presence of these items highlights the human element amid the extraordinary circumstances surrounding his death. Some have speculated that the Mentos may have served as a morale booster during his time in hiding.

The Israeli military confirmed Sinwar’s death following a detailed identification process. His body was initially identified through dental records, with the findings later corroborated by fingerprint analysis. Due to Sinwar’s 22 years of imprisonment in Israel, the country had access to his dental and fingerprint data, along with his DNA, making the identification process more straightforward.

In an official statement, Israel’s Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, confirmed the death, calling Sinwar a "mass murderer" and holding him responsible for the atrocities of October 7. The IDF added that Sinwar’s demise came after a year-long pursuit, during which he had continued to plan attacks on Israel while hiding among Gaza’s civilian population and in its underground network.

Following the announcement of Sinwar's death, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation, calling the killing of the Hamas leader a critical step toward ending the conflict. He described Sinwar’s elimination as the “beginning of the end” of Hamas’s rule over Gaza, but also warned that the war was far from over.

"We have demonstrated today that all those who try to harm us, this is what happens to them. And how the forces of good can always beat the forces of evil and darkness. The war is still ongoing, and it’s costly," he said.

To the people of Israel, Netanyahu said that there are “a lot of challenges still facing us” and that “we have to remain resilient” and “stand firm on our ground and to continue to fight”.

"We will not stop the war. We will go into Rafah," Netanyahu said, reaffirming that Israel's operations in Gaza will continue until the return of Israeli hostages, over 100 of whom remain in Hamas custody.

Netanyahu also addressed the families of the hostages still held in Gaza, saying that Israel will continue with “all our strength” until they are brought home. “It is our commitment,” he added.

“This is the end of the evil rule of Hamas,” the Israeli leader declared. "I’m telling you in a clear cut manner: Hamas will no longer rule the Gaza Strip."

“Today we have settled the score,” Netanyahu said in relation to the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

"To the dear hostage families, I say: this is an important moment in the war. We will continue full force until all your loved ones, our loved ones, are home," he reiterated.

Yahya Sinwar’s reputation as one of Hamas’s most brutal leaders preceded him. His career within the militant group was marked by unyielding violence and an uncompromising commitment to Hamas's ideology. Following the October 7 attack, Israeli intelligence quickly identified Sinwar as the mastermind behind “Operation al-Aqsa Flood.”

What shocked Israeli authorities was the realization that Sinwar had planned the attack almost single-handedly, with only a select few aides aware of the operation. This attack, which led to unprecedented violence and abductions, was meticulously organized, revealing Sinwar's strategic capabilities and his deep-seated desire to harm Israel.

Now, with Sinwar dead, Israel sees his death as a turning point in the broader conflict with Hamas. However, as Netanyahu and other leaders have warned, the battle is far from over, and the road to peace remains uncertain.

