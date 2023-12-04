Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mizoram Assembly Election result 2023: Will MNF to retain power? Counting to begin at 8 am

    Mizoram assembly election result 2023: While the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) holds a high chance of winning, and another regional party — the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), is also engaged in a close contest. Who will win this election?

    Mizoram Assembly Election result 2023 Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners and more gcw
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 7:41 AM IST

    Whether Chief Minister Zoramthanga's Mizo National Front (MNF) will retain power in Mizoram, or the new challenger Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) will take the state will be known today. The election saw a three-way fight between the ruling MNF, the ZPM, and the Congress.

    According to the exit polls projections, the electoral stage appears to be set for a riveting showdown primarily between the regional heavyweights, MNF and ZPM. The exit poll results have indicated a neck-and-neck fight between the ruling MNF and former IPS officer Lalduhoma's ZPM.

    Chief Minister Zoramthanga, also the president of the Mizo National Front (MNF), is hoping to retain power while facing a stiff challenge from the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM).

    2023 exit polls prediction

    The India TV-CNX exit polls predicted MNF winning 14-18 seats, ZPM 12-16, and Congress 8-10. ABP News-C Voter predicted the MNF 15-21 seats and the ZPM 12-18 seats. Meanwhile, Times Now-ETG exit polls predicted the MNF winning 14-18 seats, ZPM winning 10-14 seats, and the Congress 9-13 seats.

    Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Key parties in fray

    Mizoram, where 92 per cent of all Assembly seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs), involves a triangular battle among the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), Congress and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), while the BJP is eager to emerge as a "kingmaker".

    The Mizoram Election 2023 saw tight competition in many seats, which might determine the fate of the state on December 3. Chief Minister Zoramthanga was up against Congress' Lalsanglura Ralte and ZPM's Lalthansanga in Aizawl East I.

    What happened in 2018?

    In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Mizo National Front (MNF) secured 26 seats, claiming a 37.8% vote share, leading to a change in power from the Congress.The ZPM, a regional party that came second in the 2018 polls, bagged eight seats and is seen by many as the main contender to the ruling party. Congress managed to secure five seats and the BJP won one, marking its first seat in the northeastern state.

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2023, 7:43 AM IST
    Explained: From infighting to overconfidence... Why Congress faced 3 humiliating defeats

    Memes mock Kejriwal as voters reject AAP; party fails to win single seat in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh

    India refrains from signing COP28 Health and Climate Declaration citing greenhouse gas concerns: Report

    Gearing up for hat-trick in 2024: How state polls results show 'Modi magic' remains strong in Hindi heartland

    Cyclone Michaung: South Central Railway cancels 12 trains between Dec 4 and 8; Check details

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya gets into nasty fight with KhanZaadi and says, 'Nakli botox, lip fillers...' (Video

    Indian Navy Day: From support naval families to spread awareness, 6 ways to celebrate this day

    Jaaved Jaffrey's 60th birthday: 7 best roles of the actor

    Explained: From infighting to overconfidence... Why Congress faced 3 humiliating defeats

    Shreyas Iyer's half-century guides India to competitive total in the 5th T20I against Australia

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

