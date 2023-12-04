Mizoram Assembly Election result 2023: Will MNF to retain power? Counting to begin at 8 am

Mizoram assembly election result 2023: While the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) holds a high chance of winning, and another regional party — the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), is also engaged in a close contest. Who will win this election?

Whether Chief Minister Zoramthanga's Mizo National Front (MNF) will retain power in Mizoram, or the new challenger Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) will take the state will be known today. The election saw a three-way fight between the ruling MNF, the ZPM, and the Congress.

According to the exit polls projections, the electoral stage appears to be set for a riveting showdown primarily between the regional heavyweights, MNF and ZPM. The exit poll results have indicated a neck-and-neck fight between the ruling MNF and former IPS officer Lalduhoma's ZPM.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga, also the president of the Mizo National Front (MNF), is hoping to retain power while facing a stiff challenge from the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM).

2023 exit polls prediction

The India TV-CNX exit polls predicted MNF winning 14-18 seats, ZPM 12-16, and Congress 8-10. ABP News-C Voter predicted the MNF 15-21 seats and the ZPM 12-18 seats. Meanwhile, Times Now-ETG exit polls predicted the MNF winning 14-18 seats, ZPM winning 10-14 seats, and the Congress 9-13 seats.

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Key parties in fray

Mizoram, where 92 per cent of all Assembly seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs), involves a triangular battle among the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), Congress and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), while the BJP is eager to emerge as a "kingmaker".

The Mizoram Election 2023 saw tight competition in many seats, which might determine the fate of the state on December 3. Chief Minister Zoramthanga was up against Congress' Lalsanglura Ralte and ZPM's Lalthansanga in Aizawl East I.

What happened in 2018?

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Mizo National Front (MNF) secured 26 seats, claiming a 37.8% vote share, leading to a change in power from the Congress.The ZPM, a regional party that came second in the 2018 polls, bagged eight seats and is seen by many as the main contender to the ruling party. Congress managed to secure five seats and the BJP won one, marking its first seat in the northeastern state.