    Millets to be part of mid-day meals in Chhattisgarh's 12 districts; check details

    On January 1, the central government announced that it has lined up a series of millet-centric promotional activities across the country as part of the International Year of Millets.

    First Published Feb 19, 2023, 5:00 PM IST

    A government official on Sunday (February 19) said that millet-based food products will now be served to school children under the mid-day meal scheme in 12 districts of Chhattisgarh.

    In a tweet, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday night said he had written a letter to the central government proposing inclusion of millets in the mid-day meal scheme, which has now been approved.

    "I thank the central government. Now in 12 districts of the state, school children will get millet-based food products four days a week in place of soya chikki," he said.

    The official said that the state Directorate of Public Instructions had sent a proposal to the Centre to distribute millet-based products in place of soya chikki under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Yojana which was approved.

    "Now, millet-based food products will be distributed in schools in 12 districts of the state for four days in a week," he added.

    The official said farmers in Chhattisgarh are being encouraged to cultivate millets such as kudo, kutki and ragi which are being procured at support price.

    "Moreover, the millet-producing farmers in the state are being provided an input subsidy of Rs 9,000," he further said.

    On January 1, the central government announced that it has lined up a series of millet-centric promotional activities across the country as part of the International Year of Millets.

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2023, 5:00 PM IST
