Millets to be part of mid-day meals in Chhattisgarh's 12 districts; check details

On January 1, the central government announced that it has lined up a series of millet-centric promotional activities across the country as part of the International Year of Millets.

A government official on Sunday (February 19) said that millet-based food products will now be served to school children under the mid-day meal scheme in 12 districts of Chhattisgarh.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday night said he had written a letter to the central government proposing inclusion of millets in the mid-day meal scheme, which has now been approved.

Also read: Syria: Weeks after deadly earthquake, Israeli strikes residential building in Damascus; 15 dead

"I thank the central government. Now in 12 districts of the state, school children will get millet-based food products four days a week in place of soya chikki," he said.

The official said that the state Directorate of Public Instructions had sent a proposal to the Centre to distribute millet-based products in place of soya chikki under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Yojana which was approved.

"Now, millet-based food products will be distributed in schools in 12 districts of the state for four days in a week," he added.

Also read: Nagaland election 2023: Women's organisation sets up check gates to restrict supply of liquor in state

The official said farmers in Chhattisgarh are being encouraged to cultivate millets such as kudo, kutki and ragi which are being procured at support price.

"Moreover, the millet-producing farmers in the state are being provided an input subsidy of Rs 9,000," he further said.

On January 1, the central government announced that it has lined up a series of millet-centric promotional activities across the country as part of the International Year of Millets.