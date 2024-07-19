Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Microsoft global outage: Flyers' handwritten boarding passes set Internet abuzz, focus on return to 'basics'

    Airport and airline operations experienced major disruptions on Friday as a Microsoft outage affected various systems, prompting airlines to issue advisories to their passengers.

    Microsoft global outage: Flyers' handwritten boarding passes set Internet abuzz, focus on return to 'basics' snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 19, 2024, 3:20 PM IST

    Friday's global outage experienced by Microsoft has significantly disrupted airport and airline operations worldwide and across India, sparking a wave of interest and social media buzz over the return to manual processes. The outage, attributed to issues with Crowdstrike’s Falcon Sensor, has led to a temporary revival of handwritten boarding passes and manual check-in procedures.

    Major airlines including IndiGo, SpiceJet, Vistara, Air India and Akasa reported widespread disruptions due to the outage affecting their online systems. Travelers faced delays as airlines shifted to manual processes for check-in and boarding.

    Also read: Microsoft Windows global outage: Airlines, Stock exchanges, media firms & more hit by blue screen message

    "Our systems are currently impacted by a Microsoft outage, which is also affecting other companies. During this time booking, check-in, access to your boarding pass, and some flights may be impacted," IndiGo said in an update on X.

    "We are all hands-on decks and are working to restore stability and normalcy. Our digital team is also coordinating closely with Microsoft Azure to resolve these issues swiftly," it stated.

    Budget carrier Akasa said, "Due to infrastructure issues with our service provider, some of our online services, including booking, check-in and manage booking services will be temporarily unavailable. Currently we are following manual check-in and boarding processes at the airports."

    The airline advised passengers with imminent travel plans to arrive at the airport early for check-in as a precautionary measure.

    SpiceJet announced that it is facing technical issues with its service provider, which are impacting online services such as booking, check-in, and managing reservations.

    "As a result, we have activated manual check-in and boarding processes across airports," it stated.

    The shift back to manual procedures has garnered significant attention online. Passengers and observers have taken to social media to share images and stories of handwritten boarding passes, reflecting a nostalgic return to “basics” in air travel.

    Also read: Explained: What caused dreaded 'Blue Screen of Death' on Windows and how affected users can resolve issue?

    Here's a look at some of the reactions on social media platform X:

    Meanwhile, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed the situation, noting that the IT ministry is actively coordinating with Microsoft. "MEITY is in touch with Microsoft and its associates regarding the global outage... NIC network is not affected," the minister said in a post on X.

    The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) also identified the root cause of the outage as a problematic update from Crowdstrike, resulting in “Blue Screen of Death” errors on affected Windows hosts. CERT-In has rated the severity of the issue as "critical."

    "It has been reported that Windows hosts related to Crowdstrike agent 'Falcon Sensor' are facing outages and getting crashed due to recent update received in the product. The concerned windows hosts are experiencing a 'Blue Screen of Death (BSOD)' related to Falcon Sensor," the CERT-In advisory said.

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2024, 3:20 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Reason identified; updates released: IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Microsoft outage anr

    Reason identified; updates released: IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Microsoft outage

    Centre to introduce six key bills in upcoming Parliament session; what we know so far AJR

    Centre to introduce six key bills in upcoming Parliament session; what we know so far

    UPSC takes action against IAS probationer Puja Khedkar; files FIR and issues show cause notice snt

    UPSC takes action against IAS probationer Puja Khedkar; files FIR for forgery and issues show cause notice

    No formal complaint received': Pune DC denies trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar's harassment allegations AJR

    'No formal complaint received': Pune DC denies trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar's harassment allegations

    Woman accuses Jindal Steel executive of showing porn, groping her on Etihad flight; Naveen Jindal vows action snt

    Woman accuses Jindal Steel executive of showing porn, groping her on Etihad flight; Naveen Jindal vows action

    Recent Stories

    AIIM to CMC: 7 best NEET-PG colleges in India RKK

    AIIM to CMC: 7 best NEET-PG colleges in India

    The Ultimate Guide to Joint Replacements: A Patient Hand Book by Dr. Narayan Hulse

    The Ultimate Guide to Joint Replacements: A Patient Hand Book by Dr. Narayan Hulse

    Reason identified; updates released: IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Microsoft outage anr

    Reason identified; updates released: IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Microsoft outage

    Reclaim Masculinity with Confidence - Surgery to Treat Gynecomistia by Dr. Harikiran Chekuri

    Reclaim Masculinity with Confidence – Surgery to Treat Gynecomastia by Dr. Harikiran Chekuri

    CONFIRMED Google showcases Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold design ahead of August 13 launch hints at Gemini AI integration gcw

    CONFIRMED! Google showcases Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold design, hints at Gemini AI integration

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon