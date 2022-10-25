Mehbooba Mufti sparks 'Minority PM' debate over Rishi Sunak taking over as UK PM

Quoting Mufti's Twitter post, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad asked the PDP chief if she would accept a minority in Jammu and Kashmir as the state's Chief Minister.

People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti faced flak over her remark that while the United Kingdom had accepted an ethnic minority member as its PM, India is still shackled by discriminatory and divisive laws like the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. Members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party slammed Mufti for her remark on Twitter.

'Please be frank enough to reply. Some leaders have become hyper-active against majoritarianism after Rishi Sunak's election as the UK PM. I gently remind them about the extraordinary Presidency of APJ Abdul Kalam and the Prime Ministership of Manmohan Singh for 10 years. A distinguished tribal leader, Droupadi Murmu is now our President,' he said.

'A competent leader of Indian origin, Rishi Sunak, is becoming the UK PM. We all need to compliment him on this extraordinary success. It is tragic that some Indian politicians are unfortunately trying to make a political brownie point on this occasion,' he added.

The remarks came in response to Mufti's statement: 'Proud moment that the UK will have its first Indian origin Prime Minister. While all of India rightly celebrates, it would serve us well to remember that while the United Kingdom has accepted an ethnic minority member as its Prime Minister, we are still shackled by divisive and discriminatory laws like NRC and CAA.'

BJP social media Cell chief Amit Malviya said that India, which has had 'three Muslim and one Sikh President, a Sikh Prime Minister for ten years, minorities in top judicial positions and even the armed forces, need not learn about diversity and inclusivity from any other country. However, Mehbooba must walk the talk and back a Hindu for Jammu and Kashmir chief minister.'

