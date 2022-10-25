'Proud of him': Narayana Murthy's first comments on his son-in-law Rishi Sunak as UK Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak is the UK-born son of Indian-origin general practitioner father Yashvir and pharmacist mother Usha. It is reportedly said that his family migrated to Britain from East Africa in the 1960s.

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy said that he is "proud of him and wish him success" in his first comments on the elevation of his son-in-law Rishi Sunak as Britain's prime minister.

On Sunday, Sunak won the race to lead the Conservative Party and is now set to become Britain's first prime minister of Indian origin.

"Congratulations to Rishi. We are proud of him and we wish him success," Murthy said in his first reaction. "We are confident he will do his best for the people of the United Kingdom."

Sunak, 42, the son of a pharmacist mother and doctor father was educated at one of England's most renowned schools, Winchester, and then Oxford.

He spent three years at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and later gained an MBA from Stanford in California, where he met his wife Akshata Murthy, daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy. He married Akshata in 2009 and the couple has two daughters, Krishna and Anoushka.

During the last campaign, Sunak had spoken extensively of his migrant roots and referenced making history by lighting Diwali diyas at 11 Downing Street as the first Indian-origin Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Sunak is a regular at the temple where he was born in Southampton and his daughters, Anoushka and Krishna, are also rooted in Indian culture.

Sunak's political career began with winning a safe Tory seat of Richmond in Yorkshire in 2015 and from junior roles in the Treasury he was suddenly catapulted to the post of Chancellor of Exchequer when his former boss, Sajid Javid, resigned in February 2020.