Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anand Mahindra shares Winston Churchill’s 1947 remarks on Indians as Rishi Sunak becomes UK PM

    Billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra has been among many prominent people who have reacted to Indian-origin Rishi Sunak’s appointment as the next prime minister of the United Kingdom. The 67-year-old business leader - known for his wit on social media - recalled a Winston Churchill comment as Sunak gears up to take charge of his new post. 

    Anand Mahindra shares Winston Churchill 1947 remarks on Indians as Rishi Sunak becomes UK PM gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 25, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

    Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, recalled the former British prime minister Winston Churchill, as he congratulated Rishi Sunak, the leader of the Conservative Party and the first person of Indian ancestry to become prime minister of the UK. Mahindra said that Churchill supposedly commented, “all Indian leaders will be of low calibre and men of straw.”

    The business magnate tweeted: “In 1947 on the cusp of Indian Independence, Winston Churchill supposedly said, “... all Indian leaders will be of low calibre and men of straw.”

    "Today, during the 75th year of our Independence, we’re poised to see a man of Indian origin anointed as PM of the UK. Life is beautiful…”

    Also Read | 'Proud of him': Narayana Murthy's first comments on his son-in-law Rishi Sunak as UK Prime Minister

    But Mahindra wasn't the only person to congratulate Sunak on this achievement. In another tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his eagerness to collaborate with Sunak on international problems and the implementation of Roadmap 2030.

    Taking to Twitter, PM said, “Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the ‘living bridge’ of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership.”

    Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, also praised the appointment of the former chancellor of the exchequer as prime minister and hailed it as excellent news. Indians are making their imprint all over the world, he said.

    Also Read | Joe Biden hosts largest Diwali celebration at White House with 200 Indian-Americans in attendance

    Sunak is the first British-Asian prime minister, the first Hindu prime minister, and the youngest prime minister in modern times at 42 years old, according to British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

    Last Updated Oct 25, 2022, 11:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Surya Grahan 2022: Kedarnath-Badrinath temple doors to remain closed today; here's why AJR

    Surya Grahan 2022: Kedarnath-Badrinath temple doors to remain closed today; here's why

    'Proud of him': Narayana Murthy's first comments on his son-in-law Rishi Sunak as UK Prime Minister AJR

    'Proud of him': Narayana Murthy's first comments on his son-in-law Rishi Sunak as UK Prime Minister

    Coimbatore car blast case: Police make breakthrough, five arrested

    Coimbatore car blast case: Police make breakthrough, five arrested

    Cyclone 'Sitrang': IMD issues red alert for these 4 Indian states; all you need to know AJR

    Cyclone 'Sitrang': IMD issues red alert for these 4 Indian states; all you need to know

    Diwali 2022: Firecracker ban in Delhi goes up in smoke, air quality dips AJR

    Diwali 2022: Firecracker ban in Delhi goes up in smoke, air quality dips

    Recent Stories

    Surya Grahan 2022: Kedarnath-Badrinath temple doors to remain closed today; here's why AJR

    Surya Grahan 2022: Kedarnath-Badrinath temple doors to remain closed today; here's why

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Phil Simmons steps down as West Indies/Windies head coach following unfathomable exit-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Simmons steps down as Windies head coach following 'unfathomable' exit

    Joe Biden hosts largest Diwali celebration at White House with 200 Indian Americans in attendance gcw

    Joe Biden hosts largest Diwali celebration at White House with 200 Indian-Americans in attendance

    Amitabh Bachchan Diwali party: Jaya Bachchan snaps at paparazzi again (WATCH) drb

    Amitabh Bachchan Diwali party: Jaya Bachchan snaps at paparazzi again (WATCH)

    Tim Paine accuses South Africa of engaging in ball-tampering after infamous Cape Town Test-ayh

    Tim Paine accuses South Africa of engaging in ball-tampering after 'infamous' Cape Town Test

    Recent Videos

    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon