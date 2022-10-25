Anand Mahindra shares Winston Churchill’s 1947 remarks on Indians as Rishi Sunak becomes UK PM

Billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra has been among many prominent people who have reacted to Indian-origin Rishi Sunak’s appointment as the next prime minister of the United Kingdom. The 67-year-old business leader - known for his wit on social media - recalled a Winston Churchill comment as Sunak gears up to take charge of his new post.

Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, recalled the former British prime minister Winston Churchill, as he congratulated Rishi Sunak, the leader of the Conservative Party and the first person of Indian ancestry to become prime minister of the UK. Mahindra said that Churchill supposedly commented, “all Indian leaders will be of low calibre and men of straw.”

The business magnate tweeted: “In 1947 on the cusp of Indian Independence, Winston Churchill supposedly said, “... all Indian leaders will be of low calibre and men of straw.”

"Today, during the 75th year of our Independence, we’re poised to see a man of Indian origin anointed as PM of the UK. Life is beautiful…”

But Mahindra wasn't the only person to congratulate Sunak on this achievement. In another tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his eagerness to collaborate with Sunak on international problems and the implementation of Roadmap 2030.

Taking to Twitter, PM said, “Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the ‘living bridge’ of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership.”

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, also praised the appointment of the former chancellor of the exchequer as prime minister and hailed it as excellent news. Indians are making their imprint all over the world, he said.

Sunak is the first British-Asian prime minister, the first Hindu prime minister, and the youngest prime minister in modern times at 42 years old, according to British broadcaster Piers Morgan.