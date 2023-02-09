Meghalaya Election 2023: Congress manifesto promises Rs 3,000 monthly to single BPL moms, jobs for every home

Meghalaya Election 2023: Congress president Vincent H Pala said, "If the Congress party comes to power, it will provide Rs 3,000 per month to single BPL mothers raising their children alone. This would empower women by providing them with financial freedom and assisting them in better managing their households.

The Congress in Meghalaya released its manifesto on Thursday, February 9. The party promised monthly assistance of Rs 3000 to single BPL mothers and a job for every household if the party wins the February 27 Assembly election in the northeastern state.

Congress party also promised an uninterrupted electrical supply to commercial and home users and to pass a law requiring the government to submit all files related to development and infrastructure to the portal.

While releasing the manifesto, Congress president Vincent H Pala said, "If the Congress party comes to power, it will provide Rs 3,000 per month to single BPL mothers who are raising their children alone. This would empower women by providing them with financial freedom and assisting them in better managing their households. This equates to Rs 36,000 yearly, which is a big sum."

Single mothers face many challenges. It is difficult for them to get quality jobs in the state because many have little or no education. Meghalaya also has a high percentage of child marriage and adolescent pregnancy.

"The lack of quality employment opportunities in the state has fueled despair among our youth, forcing many to relocate to locations like New Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata to meet their needs. Our second commitment is to provide one job to deserving people from each home in Meghalaya," Pala added. Congress also said that the party would introduce a transparency law.

The Congress govt introduced the Right to Information Act to empower citizens, but the Modi government and the state's NPP regime gradually weakened the law until it became ineffective, said Manish Chatrath, AICC General Secretary in charge of Meghalaya.

The new rule will require the government to put all information about the development and infrastructure on portals six months after its closure, which will help to reduce corruption and increase transparency in governance, he continued.

Large-scale unemployment is leading to drug smuggling across the border, worsening the law and order situation, claimed Chatrath, who insists that the Congress is dedicated to making Meghalaya a drug-free state.

Pala said that the Congress' promise to an uninterrupted electricity supply would not only improve the state's industrial growth but also assure the overall development of children and youth. In 2018, Congress lost power in Meghalaya to an NPP-led alliance.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Meghalaya election 2023: BJP announces full list of candidates, party to contest from 60 seats

Also Read: Meghalaya Assembly election 2023: 'No big rallies, star campaigners for Congress,' says MPCC president

Also Read: Tripura to vote on February 16, Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27; counting of votes on March 2