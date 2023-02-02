Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meghalaya election 2023: BJP announces full list of candidates, party to contest from 60 seats

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday (February 2) announced a list of 60 candidates who are contesting in the upcoming Meghalaya Assembly election 2023. This list comes a day after the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the party held a crucial meeting for the upcoming polls in 3 northeastern states.

    Meanwhile, Tripura and Nagaland will also go to polls along with Meghalaya. It can be seen that Tripura will vote on February 16 and the election in Nagaland and Meghalaya will be held on February 27, 2023.

    According to the list, the BJP will fight at all seats alone in Meghalaya and in Nagaland will contest the election in alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) where BJP will be contesting 20 seats out of 60 seats.

    Here's the full list of BJP  candidates:

    Meghalaya is scheduled to vote in a single phased manner on February 27 and counting of votes will be done on March 2.

    Here's the full schedule of Meghalaya election 2023:

    Date of issue of gazette notification: January 31
    Last date of making nominations: February 7
    Date of scrutiny of nominations: February 8
    Last date of withdrawal of candidatures: February 10
    Date of poll: February 27
    Date of counting: March 2

    There are more than 62.8 lakh electors combined in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura including – 31.47 lakh female electors, 97,000 80+ voters, and 31,700 PwD voters.

