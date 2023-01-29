Meghalaya Assembly election 2023: 'No big rallies, star campaigners for Congress,' says MPCC president

The Meghalaya Congress president said he will not be hosting big rallies in the Sutnga-Saipung constituency from where he is contesting the Assembly election.

Ahead of the Meghalaya Assembly election that is all set to be held on February 27, the Congress will not be holding big rallies nor will it have star campaigners but instead it will focus to connect with the voters.

Meghalaya Congress president Vincent H Pala said that 80 percent of the party candidates are new faces contesting the assembly election for the first time. "The Congress will focus on visiting houses of the voters and holding small rallies at local community level to connect with the voters so that they could know their candidates," he said.

"We will not have star campaigners and there will be no big political rallies. Instead, we will focus and adapt to what is best in the political dynamics of the state. People here prefer to get to know their candidates more than their party affiliation," Pala said.

The Meghalaya Congress president said he will not be hosting big rallies in the Sutnga-Saipung constituency from where he is contesting the Assembly election.

"I will be attending constituency-based rallies and party meetings convened by party candidates and their supporters," he said. Pala recalled the setback the party suffered in 2021 when 12 out of 17 Congress MLAs left the party and joined the Trinamool Congress and how the remaining five who were suspended for their anti-party activities also deserted the party.

However, the Meghalaya Congress president expressed confidence that the traditional Congress voters have not deserted the party.

Pala also expressed confidence that the Congress will win 30-35 seats in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly in the February 27 election.

(With inputs from PTI)