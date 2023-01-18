Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tripura to vote on February 16, Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27; counting of votes on March 2

    The Election Commission announced the schedule for Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura assembly elections on Wednesday.

    Election Commission announces schedule for Tripura Meghalaya Nagaland elections Details here gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Jan 18, 2023, 3:02 PM IST

    The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the schedule of assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland.  While Tripura is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the BJP is part of the ruling coalition in Meghalaya and Nagaland.

    The five-year term of assemblies of Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura is scheduled to end on March 12, March 15, and March 22, respectively.

    Let us take a look at the election schedule:

    Tripura Assembly Election 2023

    • Date of issue of gazette notification: January 21
    • Last date for nominations: January 30
    • Date for scrutiny of nominations: January 31
    • Last date for withdrawal of candidature: February 2
    • Date of polls: February 16
    • Date of counting: March 2

    Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023

    • Date of issue of gazette notification: January 31
    • Last date for nominations:  February 7
    • Date for scrutiny of nominations: February 8
    • Last date for withdrawal of candidature: February 10
    • Date of polls: February 27
    • Date of counting: March 2

    Nagaland Assembly Election 2023

    • Date of issue of gazette notification: January 31
    • Last date for nominations: February 7
    • Date for scrutiny of nominations: February 8
    • Last date for withdrawal of candidature: February 10
    • Date of polls: February 27
    • Date of counting: March 2

    Following a team led by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar's tour to the three northeastern states, a number of discussions were conducted last week. The political parties of the three states, as well as government servants and central security officers, attended these discussions.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2023, 3:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    50 aircraft to be part of Republic Day 2023 flypast over Rajpath

    50 aircraft to be part of Republic Day 2023 flypast over Rajpath

    Assembly elections 2023: EC announces poll schedule for Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura today; key highlights AJR

    Assembly elections 2023: 60 polling stations in Meghalaya to be managed by young staff; key highlights

    Left with no other option Jammu and Kashmir's Congress spokesperson resigns AJR

    'Left with no other option': Jammu and Kashmir's Congress spokesperson resigns

    Manpreet Singh Badal quits Congress; slams 'coterie' in letter to Rahul Gandhi

    Manpreet Singh Badal quits Congress; slams 'coterie' in letter to Rahul Gandhi

    Maharashtra women's panel writes to Mumbai police, asks to look into Urfi Javed's security request - adt

    Maharashtra women's panel writes to Mumbai police, asks to look into Urfi Javed's security request

    Recent Stories

    50 aircraft to be part of Republic Day 2023 flypast over Rajpath

    50 aircraft to be part of Republic Day 2023 flypast over Rajpath

    football Who is Daniel Jarvis the prankster behind BBC 'porn noise' stunt during FA Cup wolves vs liverpool coverage snt

    Who is Daniel Jarvis, the prankster behind BBC's 'porn noise' stunt during FA Cup?

    ICSI CSEET January 2023 result to be announced today, January 18; know when, where to check - adt

    ICSI CSEET January 2023 result to be announced today; know when, where to check

    Dutee Chand tests positive for banned substances; provisionally suspended-ayh

    Dutee Chand tests positive for banned substances; provisionally suspended

    Pathaan: SRK on fighting Bosco for dance moves, said, 'Wanted him to do a step which everyone can do' vma

    Pathaan: SRK on fighting Bosco for dance moves, said, 'Wanted him to do a step which everyone can do'

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon