Tripura to vote on February 16, Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27; counting of votes on March 2
The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the schedule of assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland. While Tripura is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the BJP is part of the ruling coalition in Meghalaya and Nagaland.
The five-year term of assemblies of Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura is scheduled to end on March 12, March 15, and March 22, respectively.
Let us take a look at the election schedule:
Tripura Assembly Election 2023
- Date of issue of gazette notification: January 21
- Last date for nominations: January 30
- Date for scrutiny of nominations: January 31
- Last date for withdrawal of candidature: February 2
- Date of polls: February 16
- Date of counting: March 2
Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023
- Date of issue of gazette notification: January 31
- Last date for nominations: February 7
- Date for scrutiny of nominations: February 8
- Last date for withdrawal of candidature: February 10
- Date of polls: February 27
- Date of counting: March 2
Nagaland Assembly Election 2023
- Date of issue of gazette notification: January 31
- Last date for nominations: February 7
- Date for scrutiny of nominations: February 8
- Last date for withdrawal of candidature: February 10
- Date of polls: February 27
- Date of counting: March 2
Following a team led by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar's tour to the three northeastern states, a number of discussions were conducted last week. The political parties of the three states, as well as government servants and central security officers, attended these discussions.