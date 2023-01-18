Tripura to vote on February 16, Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27; counting of votes on March 2

The Election Commission announced the schedule for Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura assembly elections on Wednesday.

The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the schedule of assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland. While Tripura is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the BJP is part of the ruling coalition in Meghalaya and Nagaland.

The five-year term of assemblies of Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura is scheduled to end on March 12, March 15, and March 22, respectively.

Let us take a look at the election schedule:

Tripura Assembly Election 2023

Date of issue of gazette notification: January 21

Last date for nominations: January 30

Date for scrutiny of nominations: January 31

Last date for withdrawal of candidature: February 2

Date of polls: February 16

Date of counting: March 2

Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023

Date of issue of gazette notification: January 31

Last date for nominations: February 7

Date for scrutiny of nominations: February 8

Last date for withdrawal of candidature: February 10

Date of polls: February 27

Date of counting: March 2

Nagaland Assembly Election 2023

Date of issue of gazette notification: January 31

Last date for nominations: February 7

Date for scrutiny of nominations: February 8

Last date for withdrawal of candidature: February 10

Date of polls: February 27

Date of counting: March 2

Following a team led by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar's tour to the three northeastern states, a number of discussions were conducted last week. The political parties of the three states, as well as government servants and central security officers, attended these discussions.