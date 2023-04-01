Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meet M Sharmila, Coimbatore's first woman bus driver

    First Published Apr 1, 2023, 12:42 PM IST

    Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore now has its first woman bus driver in M Sharmila. The 24-year-old from Thiruvalluvar Nagar in Vadavalli took over the steering wheel of a private bus on Friday. 
    There were surprised looks on the faces of many awaiting the bus to Somanur at the Gandhipuram bus stand where she first drove in. The reason was obvious -- they has never seen a woman driving a bus. 

    Driving has always been a passion for the diploma holder in pharmacy. Before she took up bus driving, she used to drive call-taxis. She has also driven autorickshaws in the past. 

    Driving the bus was her long-cherished dream, and that came true the day she received her license to drive heavy vehicles. That day she silenced those who doubted her ability and mocked her.

    Soon after receiving her license, she applied for a driver's job with a private bus operator. And her skills on the steering wheel impressed the bus owners. And that's how she got to drive on the Gandhipuram-Somanur route.

    The crowd frenzy was such that passengers were seen recording videos of Sharmila driving the bus. Many congratulated her. When asked about how she was feeling, Sharmila said: "I have shown them that driving a bus skilfully is not something that only men can achieve; women too can drive."

