PoK unrest: Pak PM allocates Rs 23 billion grant to quell protests, several injured with gunshot wounds-WATCH

The situation remained tense in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as the total strike against high prices of wheat flour and inflated electricity bills and taxes entered its fourth day on Monday.

The situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Monday remained tense as a total strike protesting high prices of wheat flour, inflated electricity bills, and taxes enters its fourth day, compelling the Pakistani government to allocate Rs 23 billion for immediate release to the region to ease the unrest. Meanwhile, several videos circulating on social media show several protesters injured with gunshot wounds as police crackdown continued in PoK worsening the situation.

Clashes erupted on Saturday between police and activists of a rights movement, resulting in at least one police officer's death and injuries to over 100 people, mostly policemen. A complete strike has paralyzed the territory since Friday, halting normal life.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep concern about the situation and on Monday approved the allocation of Rs 23 billion for immediate release to the region after negotiations between protesters and the regional government reached an impasse.

Also read: PoK unrest explained: Why is Pakistan-occupied Kashmir burning, what protesters want & what is India's stance

Responding to the unexpected protests and their gravity, Prime Minister Sharif chaired a special meeting attended by PoK "prime minister" Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, local ministers, and top political leadership, as stated by the PM’s Office (PMO).

Prime Minister Sharif swiftly approved the immediate provision of Rs 23 billion to address the issues faced by the people of PoK, as announced by the PMO. Federal ministers and coalition party leaders also participated in the meeting, where a thorough assessment of the situation was conducted.

Kashmiri leaders and all participants expressed appreciation for Sharif's decision, according to the PMO.

The protest is spearheaded by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), with traders playing a prominent role across the region. They demand electricity priced according to hydropower generation costs, subsidized wheat flour, and an end to elite class privileges.

On Monday, a long march led by JAAC departed for Muzaffarabad, PoK's capital, as the strike entered its fourth day. The decision to march followed unsuccessful talks between the JAAC core committee and the region's Chief Secretary, Dawood Bareach.

A protest leader from Rawalakot accused the government of employing evasive tactics. Demonstrators have staged sit-ins, obstructing the Kohala–Muzaffarabad Road at various points, as reported by Dawn newspaper. This 40-kilometer road connects Kohala town with Muzaffarabad in PoK. Heavy police contingents have been deployed at key points and sensitive areas. Markets, trade centers, and educational institutions remain closed, with transportation services suspended.

After clashes between police and protesters erupted in Mirpur during Saturday's demonstrations, the government called in the Rangers. Prime Minister Sharif expressed deep concern over the violence, emphasizing the need for "absolutely no tolerance for taking the law into one’s own hands."

"I urge all parties to resort to a peaceful course of action for resolution of their demands. Despite the best efforts of detractors, the matter will hopefully be settled soon," he said.

In efforts to de-escalate tensions, President Asif Ali Zardari has appealed to all stakeholders to exhibit restraint and resolve issues through dialogue and mutual consultation. He emphasized the responsibility of political parties, state institutions, and the people of the region to act responsibly, preventing hostile elements from exploiting the situation for their gain.

The president underscored the importance of addressing the region's grievances within the bounds of the law and expressed his intention to discuss these matters with Prime Minister Sharif to seek solutions.

Expressing regret over the current situation, President Zardari extended condolences for the unfortunate death of the police officer and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in recent clashes.

Violent protests on Saturday resulted in the damage of multiple vehicles, including a magistrate’s car on the Poonch-Kotli road. Additionally, markets, trade centers, offices, schools, and restaurants remained closed across the region.

Following the violence, police initiated a crackdown on protesters, leading to the arrest of dozens in Muzaffarabad. Mobile phone and internet services were also suspended in various parts of the region by the government.

According to Dawn, on May 9 and 10, approximately 70 activists were arrested by police in an attempt to prevent a long march announced by the JAAC. The march aimed to press the government to honor an agreement reached between the two parties in February, sparking serious clashes in Dadyal and a "shutter-down strike" call.

Due to the protests, government offices and educational institutions remained closed on Monday.

Latest Videos