Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 62.84% voter turnout in Phase 4 till 8 pm, check state-wise details here

Polls for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections were held in 96 Parliamentary Constituencies spread over nine states and one Union Territory on Monday (May 13). A total of 4,264 nominations were submitted for 96 parliamentary constituencies nationwide, according to the poll commission.

25 seats in Andhra Pradesh, 17 in Telangana, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, 8 in Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, 5 in Bihar, 4 in Jharkhand and Odisha, and 1 in Jammu and Kashmir were among the 96 Lok Sabha seats.

Polling in the fourth phase of General Elections 2024 which commenced at 7 am today simultaneously across 96 PCs recorded an approximate voter turnout of 62.84% of 8 PM.

The fourth phase witnessed key contests on various constituencies. Leaders such as AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC leader Mahua Moitra, BJP leader Giriraj Singh, JDU’s Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), TMC leaders Shatrughan Sinha and Yusuf Pathan, BJP leaders Arjun Munda and Madhavi Latha, Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief YS Sharmila were looking for the electoral success.

Major controversies in Phase 4

An Andhra Pradesh MLA allegedly slapped a voter in a blatant display of VIP culture after the voter protested to the legislator skipping the line at a polling place in the Guntur district this morning.

BJP’s Hyderabad candidate Madhavi Latha stoked controversy after she asked burqa-clad women at a polling booth to lift their veils to check their identities. Latha, after casting her vote in Azampur, started checking the identities of women waiting in line to exercise their right to franchise.

Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM will reportedly lodge a complaint with the Election Commission over Latha’s action. Meanwhile, a case is registered in Malakpet Police Station against Latha under sections 171C, 186, 505(1)(c) of IPC and Section 132 of the Representation of the People Act.

