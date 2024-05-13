Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 62.84% voter turnout in Phase 4 till 8 pm, check state-wise details here

    25 seats in Andhra Pradesh, 17 in Telangana, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, 8 in Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, 5 in Bihar, 4 in Jharkhand and Odisha, and 1 in Jammu and Kashmir were among the 96 Lok Sabha seats.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 62.84% voter turnout in Phase 4 till 8 pm, check state-wise details here gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 13, 2024, 8:25 PM IST

    Polls for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections were held in 96 Parliamentary Constituencies spread over nine states and one Union Territory on Monday (May 13). A total of 4,264 nominations were submitted for 96 parliamentary constituencies nationwide, according to the poll commission.

    25 seats in Andhra Pradesh, 17 in Telangana, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, 8 in Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, 5 in Bihar, 4 in Jharkhand and Odisha, and 1 in Jammu and Kashmir were among the 96 Lok Sabha seats.

    Polling in the fourth phase of General Elections 2024 which commenced at 7 am today simultaneously across 96 PCs recorded an approximate voter turnout of 62.84% of 8 PM.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 62.84% voter turnout in Phase 4 till 8 pm, check state-wise details here gcw

    The fourth phase witnessed key contests on various constituencies. Leaders such as AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC leader Mahua Moitra, BJP leader Giriraj Singh, JDU’s Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), TMC leaders Shatrughan Sinha and Yusuf Pathan, BJP leaders Arjun Munda and Madhavi Latha, Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief YS Sharmila were looking for the electoral success.

    Major controversies in Phase 4

    An Andhra Pradesh MLA allegedly slapped a voter in a blatant display of VIP culture after the voter protested to the legislator skipping the line at a polling place in the Guntur district this morning.

    BJP’s Hyderabad candidate Madhavi Latha stoked controversy after she asked burqa-clad women at a polling booth to lift their veils to check their identities. Latha, after casting her vote in Azampur, started checking the identities of women waiting in line to exercise their right to franchise.

    Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM will reportedly lodge a complaint with the Election Commission over Latha’s action. Meanwhile, a case is registered in Malakpet Police Station against Latha under sections 171C, 186, 505(1)(c) of IPC and Section 132 of the Representation of the People Act.

    Last Updated May 13, 2024, 8:48 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Many dead and injured as billboard collapses in Mumbai's Ghatkopar; rescue underway gcw

    4 dead, over 60 injured as billboard collapses in Mumbai's Ghatkopar; rescue underway

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Lalu's son Tej Pratap Yadav pushes party worker on stage while campaigning for Misa Bharti (WATCH) gcw

    Lalu's son Tej Pratap Yadav pushes party worker on stage while campaigning for Misa Bharti (WATCH)

    Special court grants bail to JD(S) leader HD Revanna in kidnapping case gcw

    Special court grants bail to JD(S) leader HD Revanna in kidnapping case

    Modi Varanasi roadshow: Supporters welcome PM; doppelganger reiterates BJP's '400 Paar' prediction (WATCH) gcw

    Modi's Varanasi roadshow: Supporters welcome PM; doppelganger reiterates BJP's '400 Paar' prediction (WATCH)

    Daily Target not achieved, was busy writing goodbye mail': Employee calls out boss's toxic traits, post goes viral gcw

    'Target not achieved, was busy writing goodbye mail': Employee calls out boss's toxic traits, post goes viral

    Recent Stories

    Many dead and injured as billboard collapses in Mumbai's Ghatkopar; rescue underway gcw

    4 dead, over 60 injured as billboard collapses in Mumbai's Ghatkopar; rescue underway

    cricket Dhanashree Verma HOT Photos: 12 times Yuzvendra Chahal's wife sizzled on social media osf

    Dhanashree Verma HOT Photos: 12 times Yuzvendra Chahal's wife sizzled on social media

    A look at PM Modi's grand roadshow in Varanasi gcw

    A look at PM Modi's grand roadshow in Varanasi

    Tamannaah Bhatia to Shruti Haasan: 5 HOTTEST South Indian actress with SEXY bikini bodies RKK

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Tamannaah Bhatia: 5 HOTTEST South Indian actress with SEXY bikini bodies

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Lalu's son Tej Pratap Yadav pushes party worker on stage while campaigning for Misa Bharti (WATCH) gcw

    Lalu's son Tej Pratap Yadav pushes party worker on stage while campaigning for Misa Bharti (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon