Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    4 dead, over 60 injured as billboard collapses in Mumbai's Ghatkopar; rescue underway

    Strong dust storms followed by heavy rain caused mayhem in Mumbai on Monday evening with poles, scaffolding and trees uprooted in many areas. The biggest impact was seen in Ghatkopar where at least 3 people were killed and 59 injured as a giant billboard fell on a petrol pump.

    Many dead and injured as billboard collapses in Mumbai's Ghatkopar; rescue underway gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 13, 2024, 8:44 PM IST

    A billboard fell in Mumbai's Ghatkopar during a dust storm and heavy rain, killing at least four people and injuring 64 more. The incident happened due to strong dust storms followed by heavy rain which caused mayhem in the city. 

    A National Disaster Response Force team has joined the rescue operation, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani told news agency PTI.

    Following the hoarding collapse event in Ghatkopar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis postponed his Lok Sabha campaign and public meeting in the Mulund region. “Total 47 people have been rescued so far in the hoarding collapse incident in Ghatkopar. Mumbai Police, Municipal Corporation BMC, Disaster Management Depts are coordinating and efforts are being made to evacuate the trapped people on war footing,” Fadnavis said in a post on X.

    The NDRF team is present at the spot and the rescue is underway. The injured people in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident brought to Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar for treatment.

    Meanwhile, due to the inclement weather and dust storm, the Mumbai airport temporarily suspended flight operations for around one hour, which resulted in at least 15 diversions. According to the India Meteorological Department, strong winds are likely to persist in some areas over the next four hours and people were advised to stay cautious.

    Last Updated May 13, 2024, 8:44 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 62.84% voter turnout in Phase 4 till 8 pm, check state-wise details here gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 62.84% voter turnout in Phase 4 till 8 pm, check state-wise details here

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Lalu's son Tej Pratap Yadav pushes party worker on stage while campaigning for Misa Bharti (WATCH) gcw

    Lalu's son Tej Pratap Yadav pushes party worker on stage while campaigning for Misa Bharti (WATCH)

    Special court grants bail to JD(S) leader HD Revanna in kidnapping case gcw

    Special court grants bail to JD(S) leader HD Revanna in kidnapping case

    Modi Varanasi roadshow: Supporters welcome PM; doppelganger reiterates BJP's '400 Paar' prediction (WATCH) gcw

    Modi's Varanasi roadshow: Supporters welcome PM; doppelganger reiterates BJP's '400 Paar' prediction (WATCH)

    Daily Target not achieved, was busy writing goodbye mail': Employee calls out boss's toxic traits, post goes viral gcw

    'Target not achieved, was busy writing goodbye mail': Employee calls out boss's toxic traits, post goes viral

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 62.84% voter turnout in Phase 4 till 8 pm, check state-wise details here gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 62.84% voter turnout in Phase 4 till 8 pm, check state-wise details here

    cricket Dhanashree Verma HOT Photos: 12 times Yuzvendra Chahal's wife sizzled on social media osf

    Dhanashree Verma HOT Photos: 12 times Yuzvendra Chahal's wife sizzled on social media

    A look at PM Modi's grand roadshow in Varanasi gcw

    A look at PM Modi's grand roadshow in Varanasi

    Tamannaah Bhatia to Shruti Haasan: 5 HOTTEST South Indian actress with SEXY bikini bodies RKK

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Tamannaah Bhatia: 5 HOTTEST South Indian actress with SEXY bikini bodies

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Lalu's son Tej Pratap Yadav pushes party worker on stage while campaigning for Misa Bharti (WATCH) gcw

    Lalu's son Tej Pratap Yadav pushes party worker on stage while campaigning for Misa Bharti (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon