Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi passes away

    Senior BJP leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi passed away at the age of 72 on Monday evening. He was diagnosed with cancer in April this year.

    Former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi passes away at 72 diagnosed with cancer gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 13, 2024, 10:55 PM IST

    Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi passed away at the age of 72 on Monday. Sushil Kumar Modi declared in April of this year that he was suffering from cancer and will not run for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections owing to his bad health.

    The former Rajya Sabha MP's mortal remains will be taken to his house in Patna's Rajendra Nagar neighbourhood tomorrow (May 14), and last rituals will be held later that day.

    Several BJP leaders, including the incumbent Bihar deputy chief ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, expressed grief and extended their condolences to Sushil Kumar Modi's bereaved family.

    In April, Modi revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer six months ago, and would not take part in the party's campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.

    The BJP selected Modi, 72, as a star campaigner for the state and a member of its electoral manifesto committee. "I've been battling cancer for the past six months. Now I believe the moment has arrived to notify others about it. I won't be able to do anything for the Lok Sabha elections," he wrote on X.

    "I explained everything to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I will always be grateful and dedicated to the country, Bihar, and the party," he added.

    Sushil Modi was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2020, and retired earlier this year.

    Last Updated May 13, 2024, 11:03 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PoK unrest: Pak PM allocates Rs 23 billion grant to quell protests, several injured with gunshot wounds-WATCH snt

    PoK unrest: Pak PM allocates Rs 23 billion grant to quell protests, several injured with gunshot wounds-WATCH

    Many dead and injured as billboard collapses in Mumbai's Ghatkopar; rescue underway gcw

    4 dead, over 60 injured as billboard collapses in Mumbai's Ghatkopar; rescue underway

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 62.84% voter turnout in Phase 4 till 8 pm, check state-wise details here gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 62.84% voter turnout in Phase 4 till 8 pm, check state-wise details here

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Lalu's son Tej Pratap Yadav pushes party worker on stage while campaigning for Misa Bharti (WATCH) gcw

    Lalu's son Tej Pratap Yadav pushes party worker on stage while campaigning for Misa Bharti (WATCH)

    Special court grants bail to JD(S) leader HD Revanna in kidnapping case gcw

    Special court grants bail to JD(S) leader HD Revanna in kidnapping case

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2024: Lighting in Ahmedabad caught on camera as GT eliminated after rain mars KKR clash (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: Lighting in Ahmedabad caught on camera as GT eliminated after rain mars KKR clash (WATCH)

    Melinda French Gates to step down as co-chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, to pursue own philanthropy snt

    Melinda French Gates to step down as co-chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, to pursue own philanthropy

    PoK unrest: Pak PM allocates Rs 23 billion grant to quell protests, several injured with gunshot wounds-WATCH snt

    PoK unrest: Pak PM allocates Rs 23 billion grant to quell protests, several injured with gunshot wounds-WATCH

    Google I/O 2024: Is Pixel Fold 2 launching on May 14? Here's what we know gcw

    Google I/O 2024: Is Pixel Fold 2 launching on May 14? Here's what we know

    Many dead and injured as billboard collapses in Mumbai's Ghatkopar; rescue underway gcw

    4 dead, over 60 injured as billboard collapses in Mumbai's Ghatkopar; rescue underway

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon