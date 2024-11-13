Meet India's most expensive buffalo, valued higher than two Rolls-Royce cars; Here's why

Anmol, a buffalo from Sirsa, Haryana, has become a national sensation with an eye-popping valuation of Rs 23 crore. His worth surpasses the combined cost of two Rolls-Royce cars or ten luxury Mercedes-Benz vehicles, making him a standout symbol of opulence and pride in India's agricultural community.

Meet India's most expensive buffalo Anmol, valued higher than two Rolls-Royce cars; here is why
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 3:41 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 3:41 PM IST

A buffalo from Sirsa, Haryana named Anmol has captured national attention with an astounding valuation of Rs 23 crore, earning the title of India’s most expensive buffalo. This staggering amount surpasses the combined price of two Rolls-Royce cars or ten high-end Mercedes-Benz vehicles, establishing Anmol as a unique symbol of luxury and prestige within the agricultural sector.

Anmol’s value extends beyond its impressive physique, as its semen is highly sought after for breeding, significantly enhancing its worth. With a price tag rivaling luxury cars and prime real estate, Anmol has become a source of pride in India’s agricultural sector, highlighting its importance in advancing animal husbandry practices.

Anmol’s daily diet, costing approximately Rs 1,500, is a blend of dry fruits and high-calorie foods aimed at maintaining his superior health. His meals include 250 grams of almonds, 4 kg of pomegranates, 30 bananas, 5 kg of milk, and 20 protein-rich eggs. Additionally, his diet is enriched with oil cake, green fodder, desi ghee, soybeans, and corn, ensuring a balanced intake that supports his exceptional physique and vitality.

Despite the significant upkeep expenses, including Anmol’s specialized diet and grooming, owner Gill remains steadfast in his decision not to sell him. However, the high costs forced Gill to sell Anmol’s mother and sister. Notably, Anmol’s mother was an exceptional buffalo herself, with a record milk production of 25 liters per day.

High demand for Anmol's semen:

 

Anmol's semen serves as a profitable income stream for his owner, with collections occurring twice a week. Each sample is priced at Rs 250 and can be used to breed between 300 to 900 cattle. This enterprise generates a substantial monthly income of Rs 4-5 lakh, helping Gill manage the considerable expenses of Anmol's lavish care. Despite receiving offers up to Rs 23 crore, Gill, who views Anmol as more than just livestock, akin to a brother, has no intention of selling his prized buffalo.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ever wondered what a 1986 laptop looked like? Viral video of vintage tech stuns Internet (WATCH) shk

Ever wondered what a 1986 laptop looked like? Viral video of vintage tech stuns Internet (WATCH)

Yogi government to showcase tribal heritage at international festival marking Birsa Munda's birth anniversary AJR

Yogi govt to showcase tribal heritage at international festival marking Birsa Munda's birth anniversary

On camera, Independent candidate slaps SDM at polling booth amid Rajasthan bypolls voting (WATCH) shk

On camera, Independent candidate slaps SDM at polling booth amid Rajasthan bypolls voting (WATCH)

Uttar Pradesh's first AYUSH University set to be completed this month, to be operational by year-end anr

Uttar Pradesh's first AYUSH University set to be completed this month, to be operational by year-end

Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall for next five days till november 17; IMD sounds yellow alert in several districts anr

Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall for next five days; IMD sounds yellow alert in several districts

Recent Stories

Ever wondered what a 1986 laptop looked like? Viral video of vintage tech stuns Internet (WATCH) shk

Ever wondered what a 1986 laptop looked like? Viral video of vintage tech stuns Internet (WATCH)

Ananya Panday Bikini Photos Controversy Dubai Vacation Instagram RBA

Ananya Panday's bikini photos Spark Online Controversy

Ananya Panday Bikini Photos Controversy Dubai Vacation Instagram RBA

Ananya Panday's bikini photos Spark Online Controversy

Anjali Birla Wedding Om Birla Daughter Marries Anish Rajani RBA

Who is Anjali Birla? Meet Om Birla's son-in-law Anish Rajani

Anjali Birla Wedding Om Birla Daughter Marries Anish Rajani RBA

Who is Anjali Birla? Meet Om Birla's son-in-law Anish Rajani

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon