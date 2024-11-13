Meet India's most expensive buffalo, valued higher than two Rolls-Royce cars; Here's why

Anmol, a buffalo from Sirsa, Haryana, has become a national sensation with an eye-popping valuation of Rs 23 crore. His worth surpasses the combined cost of two Rolls-Royce cars or ten luxury Mercedes-Benz vehicles, making him a standout symbol of opulence and pride in India's agricultural community.

Anmol’s value extends beyond its impressive physique, as its semen is highly sought after for breeding, significantly enhancing its worth. With a price tag rivaling luxury cars and prime real estate, Anmol has become a source of pride in India’s agricultural sector, highlighting its importance in advancing animal husbandry practices.

Anmol’s daily diet, costing approximately Rs 1,500, is a blend of dry fruits and high-calorie foods aimed at maintaining his superior health. His meals include 250 grams of almonds, 4 kg of pomegranates, 30 bananas, 5 kg of milk, and 20 protein-rich eggs. Additionally, his diet is enriched with oil cake, green fodder, desi ghee, soybeans, and corn, ensuring a balanced intake that supports his exceptional physique and vitality.

Despite the significant upkeep expenses, including Anmol’s specialized diet and grooming, owner Gill remains steadfast in his decision not to sell him. However, the high costs forced Gill to sell Anmol’s mother and sister. Notably, Anmol’s mother was an exceptional buffalo herself, with a record milk production of 25 liters per day.

High demand for Anmol's semen:

Anmol's semen serves as a profitable income stream for his owner, with collections occurring twice a week. Each sample is priced at Rs 250 and can be used to breed between 300 to 900 cattle. This enterprise generates a substantial monthly income of Rs 4-5 lakh, helping Gill manage the considerable expenses of Anmol's lavish care. Despite receiving offers up to Rs 23 crore, Gill, who views Anmol as more than just livestock, akin to a brother, has no intention of selling his prized buffalo.

