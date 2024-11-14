Arshdeep Singh becomes India's top T20I wicket-taker, surpasses THESE bowlers

Fast Bowler With Most Wickets: India secured a resounding 11-run victory against South Africa in the third T20I held in Centurion. While Tilak Varma shone with a century, fast bowler Arshdeep Singh created history with his outstanding bowling.
 

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 1:45 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 1:45 PM IST

Arshdeep Singh

India achieved a remarkable victory in Centurion. Young players Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma played key roles with their batting, complemented by superb bowling from Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy.

article_image2

Arshdeep Singh

Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh created history in the third T20I against South Africa. He surpassed legendary bowlers to become India's highest wicket-taker in this format. Arshdeep took three wickets in this match, securing the record with a total of 92 T20I wickets.

article_image3

Indian stars shocked... Arshdeep Singh as Number-1

Arshdeep Singh became the Indian fast bowler with the most wickets in international T20 matches. Previously, Bhuvneshwar Kumar held this record with 90 wickets. Arshdeep equaled Bhuvneshwar's record by taking one wicket in this match and then surpassed him by taking two more in the final overs. Jasprit Bumrah, one of the world's greatest fast bowlers, is now behind Arshdeep with 89 wickets in this format.

article_image4

India's highest T20I wicket-taking fast bowlers

Arshdeep Singh - 92 wickets
Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 90 wickets
Jasprit Bumrah - 89 wickets
Hardik Pandya - 88 wickets

Overall top: Yuzvendra Chahal

Arshdeep is India's highest wicket-taking fast bowler in T20Is. Overall, he is the second highest wicket-taker in this format, behind Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal with 96 wickets. Arshdeep has achieved this feat in fewer matches than Chahal.

article_image5

arshdeepsinghh

India's highest T20I wicket-takers

Yuzvendra Chahal - 96
Arshdeep Singh - 92
Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 90
Jasprit Bumrah - 89
Hardik Pandya - 88

article_image6

Arshdeep Singh debuted in 2022

Left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh made his T20I debut in 2022 against England. Since then, he has been a mainstay in the Indian T20 team with his impressive bowling. Arshdeep has played 59 matches so far, taking 92 wickets and delivering several winning performances for India.

