    MCD election result 2022: You can track live counting on Nigam Chunav Delhi mobile app; how to download & more

    The live vote counting for the Delhi MCD elections 2022 can be tracked on the Nigam Chunav Delhi mobile application on December 7. The counting of the votes for the MCD polls 2022 started at 8 am today, and will likely be finished at 5:30 pm.

    First Published Dec 7, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

    The results of the Delhi MCD elections 2022 will be announced today, December 7, and the vote-counting process is already in progress. Vote counting for the MCD elections of 2022 began this morning at 8 AM and is anticipated to end at 5:30 pm.

    There are alternative methods to follow the live vote counting on your mobile device even though practically all media outlets are broadcasting coverage of the Delhi MCD vote counting in real time. This includes getting the Nigam Chunav Delhi app for your phone.

    On Apple and Android smartphones, the Nigam Chunav Delhi mobile app may be downloaded, and it will provide all the most recent live updates surrounding the Delhi MCD elections in 2022. You may follow the live vote count through the State Election Commission of NCT Delhi in addition to the smartphone application.

    Step 1: Open the Apple Store or the Android Play Store on your smartphone.

    Step 2: Type Nigam Chunav Delhi into the search field. On the screen, the SEC app will appear.

    Step 3: Select the download option. Ensure that your internet connection is operational.

    Step 4: Open the webpage of the programme when it has been downloaded and see the live updates for the MCD elections in 2022.

    Step 5: Using the Nigam Chunav Delhi application, one may view the most recent live updates for various seats and candidates.

    Those interested in watching the live vote counting for the Delhi MCD elections in 2022 have another option in addition to the Nigam Chunav Delhi mobile app: sec.delhi.gov.in, the official website of the State Election Commission of the Delhi NCT.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2022, 11:55 AM IST
