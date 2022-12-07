MCD Election Result 2022: BJP takes lead with 106 seats, AAP trails with 59 seats

MCD Election Result 2022: Following the data shared by the State Election Commission, the overall number of voters in Delhi is 1,45,05,358, with 78,93,418 males, 66,10,879 females and 1,061 transgenders. As per the data, 51.03 per cent of male voters exercised their right to vote, while 49.83 per cent of female voters voted in the civic polls.

The vote counting for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls 2022 is underway on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Three Delhi MCD Election Exit Polls Results released on Monday predicted a clear victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, indicating an end to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 15-year reign at the civic body. In the 2017 civic polls, the BJP, which has ruled the civic bodies since 2007, won 181 of the total 270 municipal wards, trouncing the AAP and Congress. The AAP won 48 wards, while the Congress bagged 30.

For vote counting, 42 centres have been set amid high security. According to PTI, the counting centres are located in Shastri Park, Yamuna Vihar, Mayur Vihar, Nand Nagari, Dwarka, Okhla, Mangolpuri, Pitampura, Alipur, and Model Town. The centres are heavily guarded, with over 10,000 police personnel and 20 Central Armed Police Forces companies.

On Sunday, till 5:30 pm, a vote percentage of around 50.47 per cent was reported. The main competing parties, the BJP and the AAP, both claimed victory in this high-stakes election. At 8:00 am, polling stations began the voting amid tight security. No issues were reported with the electronic voting machines, and the voting procedure went off without a hitch.

The Centre merged the three municipal corporations in Delhi earlier this year into one MCD with 250 wards. Under the three corporations, there were a total of 272 wards. The AAP and the BJP have both fielded 250 candidates, while the Congress has 247. There are a total of 382 independents. Among other parties, the BSP contested the poll in 132 wards, the NCP in 26, the Janata Dal (United) in 22, and the AIMIM in 15. The results of the MCD polls will be announced after the votes are counted on December 7.

