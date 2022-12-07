MCD Election result 2022: Who is Bobby Kinnar, AAP's only transgender candidate who won from Sultanpuri

MCD Election results 2022: Bobby, an AAP candidate, has won the Sultanpuri-A ward to become the first member of the transgender community to elected to the civic body. She defeated Congress candidate Varuna Dhaka by a margin of 6,714 votes. Know all about her.

In the Delhi MCD elections of 2022, Bobby Kinnar, the lone transgender candidate, won from her district. She is running for the AAP in Sultanpur A Ward 43. She triumphed over her closest BJP and Congress rivals. Bobi defeated Congress candidate Varuna Dhaka by a margin of 6,714 votes.

"I want to dedicate my victory to the people who worked so hard for me. I would like to thank everyone. Now I just have to work for development in my area," she told media. In 2017, Bobi ran for office as an independent, however she was unsuccessful.

She is the Aam Aadmi Party's first transgender candidate in history. Her social work is well renowned. According to reports, she has made it easier for some local kids to enrol in school—a difficult undertaking in the nation's capital. 38 years old is the woman. At the early age of 15, her family gave her away to a guruji.

Due to harassment and bullying, she was forced to drop out of Class 9. Following her participation in the Anna Hazare anti-corruption campaign in 2011, she entered the social service and political spheres. Her goal is to clean up the Delhi Municipal Corporation of corruption.

She was connected to the Anna movement, according to Bobby. Bobby's goal is straightforward: growth. She aims to improve the parks' appearance and accessibility for everybody. If she were elected, she had promised to support the transgender community. She also pledged to provide money to the education of kids from less privileged backgrounds.

(Photo: @abhijeet_dipke | Twitter)