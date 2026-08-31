UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya defended the police encounter of Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan's killers, slamming the Samajwadi Party. Baliyan's family welcomed the action but said their fight for justice is not over yet.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday defended the recent police encounter involving associates who murdered Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan, criticising the Samajwadi Party for questioning law enforcement action.

Maurya Defends Encounter, Slams Opposition

Speaking to reporters, the Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM targeted the opposition party over its record on law and order, while pointing to the past criminal-led incident, asserting that law enforcement personnel are bound to retaliate when attacked by suspects. He said, "The Samajwadi Party itself is under scrutiny regarding various issues. When the Samajwadi Party was in power, it used to shield criminals. That protection of criminals led to incidents where even MLAs were murdered in broad daylight; for instance, in my own city of Prayagraj, the then-BSP MLA Raju Pal was murdered in broad daylight."

Highlighting historical criminal complicity under former regimes, the Deputy CM said, "The perpetrators were none other than Samajwadi Party members, individuals like Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf. While they are no longer alive today, it is the police's duty to apprehend criminals."

"If a criminal resists arrest or attacks the police during the attempt to catch them, the police take retaliatory action. Thank you," Maurya added.

Family Welcomes Action, Seeks Further Justice

Meanwhile, the family of Haryanvi singer and actor Ankit Baliyan has welcomed the police action against two alleged shooters linked to his murder case, but said their fight for justice is not over yet. Two prime shooters allegedly involved in Baliyan's murder were shot dead on Monday during an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and district police in Shamli.

Following the encounter, Baliyan's family thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the police for their action while urging them to continue working until all those involved in the case are arrested. Baliyan's wife, Swati, said the action taken so far has given the family some relief. She also thanked the Chief Minister for taking the case seriously. "The action taken so far has given us some satisfaction; it shows the police administration is doing a good job, and the Chief Minister has also taken this matter very seriously. I would like to thank Chief Minister Yogi ji for the support he is providing," she told ANI.

However, Swati said some accused are still absconding and urged the Chief Minister to understand the family's financial difficulties. She also requested continued support for the family. "At the same time, I must add that the work is not yet complete. Some accused are still absconding... I would also like to urge Chief Minister Yogi ji to understand our family's plight and the difficult phase we are going through. Our financial situation is not good, and we want Ankit's name to live on forever. I appeal to the Chief Minister not to let the momentum on this case slacken and to provide whatever assistance is possible...," she added.

Political Leaders React

Furthermore, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma on Monday strongly condemned the brutal killing of folk singer Ankit Baliyan, praising the state police and Special Task Force for their swift and decisive action against the culprits. BJP leader Dinesh Sharma praised the Uttar Pradesh Police and STF for their prompt action following the murder of folk singer Ankit Baliyan, asserting that criminals who spread terror in the state will face severe consequences. He said, "Anyone who spreads terror in Uttar Pradesh and commits the brutal murder of an innocent person, someone who was, so to speak, an asset to the nation like Ankit-ji, cannot escape the clutches of the Uttar Pradesh Police. They will certainly face a hellish fate. Regarding the brutal murder of a folk singer who could have witnessed a bright future for India, I believe the UP STF and the police deserve praise for ensuring swift justice. And perhaps this is the greatest hallmark of the Uttar Pradesh government."

On Monday, Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary met the grieving family of Haryanvi singer and actor Ankit Baliyan, who was shot dead outside a gym in Shamli last week. Chaudhary visited Baliyan's residence in Shamli hours after two suspected sharpshooters allegedly involved in the killing were shot dead in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and district police early Monday morning.

Speaking to the media, Jayant Chaudhary said, "Our sympathies are with the family. Ankit was an artist; the way this crime was meticulously planned, it is a heinous offence. It has been taken very seriously. The police administration's action is ongoing. I have come here to meet them (Ankit's family). This is our village. These are our people... I told the family to be patient. The Chief Minister has also expressed his condolences. The law has its own course. Law and order can only be maintained if people's trust in the system remains intact..."

The Haryanvi singer was fatally shot in Shamli district on August 26 as he stepped out of a gym, while a viral social media post allegedly linked to the Gogi gang claimed responsibility for the murder. The viral post claims that Ankit had created a song featuring a similar theme to the killing of Gangster Jitendra Gogi, who was shot dead inside Rohini Court. (ANI)