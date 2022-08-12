Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Massive ammunition haul by Delhi Police, 2000 live cartridges found

    The police have arrested six people so far and claimed to have busted a syndicate involved in smuggling ammunition. An investigation is underway to find out the origin of the cartridges and how the ammunition made its way to Delhi.

    
    Vipin Vijayan
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 12, 2022, 12:47 PM IST

    Just days ahead of Independence Day, the Delhi Police made a massive recovery of ammunition, including around 2000 live cartridges, from Anand Vihar in the national capital. The police have arrested six people so far and claimed to have busted a syndicate involved in smuggling ammunition.

    The Delhi Police east district carried out the recovery. According to Delhi Police, prima facie, the accused appear to be belonging to criminal network. The police has not ruled out a terror angle. An investigation is underway to discover the cartridges' origin and how the ammunition made its way to Delhi.

    The Delhi Police is expected to hold a media briefing on this.

    This is a developing story

    Last Updated Aug 12, 2022, 1:53 PM IST
    Video Icon