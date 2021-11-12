  • Facebook
    Now married daughters eligible for Uttar Pradesh govt jobs under deceased dependent quota

    Only the wife, a married/unmarried son, and an unmarried daughter were formerly considered dependents of a dead government employee. 

    married daughters eligible for Uttar Pradesh govt jobs under deceased dependent quota gcw
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 12, 2021, 1:34 PM IST
    In a significant milestone, the BJP-dominated government of Uttar Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has determined that married daughters in the state would be eligible for government jobs under the dead dependant quota. Only the wife, a married/unmarried son, and an unmarried daughter were formerly considered dependents of a dead government employee. The married daughters of government officials who died during their service tenure would also be eligible for government jobs under the dead dependant quota.

    According to IANS, the state cabinet has accepted a proposal to include 'married daughters' in the category of dependents of deceased government workers eligible for government jobs on humanitarian grounds. The idea was introduced as the 12th modification to the regulation for dead government employees in 2021. According to authorities, the state cabinet has widened the concept of "dependent daughters" to include married daughters as well. However, the deceased's wife, married/unmarried son, and unmarried daughter shall take precedence over the dead's married daughter.

    In January, the Supreme Court ruled that a married daughter was 'no less qualified' for a government position on humanitarian grounds than her married brother or unmarried sister. The court was hearing a plea filed by one Manjul Srivastava, who challenged a June 2020 judgement of Prayagraj district primary education officer denying her claim to the appointment on compassionate grounds due to her father's death serving for the state government.

    The move is viewed as retaliation for Congress' pro-women campaign in the state ahead of the Assembly elections next year. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, general secretary of the Congress, has transformed the political narrative in Uttar Pradesh to some extent by declaring a 40% reservation of tickets for women. The Congress general secretary intends to use gender politics to overcome caste injustice. On October 10, Priyanka Gandhi opened her campaign at a rally in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary district.

