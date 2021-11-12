Now married daughters eligible for Uttar Pradesh govt jobs under deceased dependent quota

In a significant milestone, the BJP-dominated government of Uttar Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has determined that married daughters in the state would be eligible for government jobs under the dead dependant quota. Only the wife, a married/unmarried son, and an unmarried daughter were formerly considered dependents of a dead government employee. The married daughters of government officials who died during their service tenure would also be eligible for government jobs under the dead dependant quota.

According to IANS, the state cabinet has accepted a proposal to include 'married daughters' in the category of dependents of deceased government workers eligible for government jobs on humanitarian grounds. The idea was introduced as the 12th modification to the regulation for dead government employees in 2021. According to authorities, the state cabinet has widened the concept of "dependent daughters" to include married daughters as well. However, the deceased's wife, married/unmarried son, and unmarried daughter shall take precedence over the dead's married daughter.

Also Read | UP Election 2022: PM Modi to inaugurate 340-km Purvanchal Expressway on November 16

In January, the Supreme Court ruled that a married daughter was 'no less qualified' for a government position on humanitarian grounds than her married brother or unmarried sister. The court was hearing a plea filed by one Manjul Srivastava, who challenged a June 2020 judgement of Prayagraj district primary education officer denying her claim to the appointment on compassionate grounds due to her father's death serving for the state government.

Also Read | UP Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi promises Rs 10,000 honorarium for Anganwadi, ASHA workers

The move is viewed as retaliation for Congress' pro-women campaign in the state ahead of the Assembly elections next year. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, general secretary of the Congress, has transformed the political narrative in Uttar Pradesh to some extent by declaring a 40% reservation of tickets for women. The Congress general secretary intends to use gender politics to overcome caste injustice. On October 10, Priyanka Gandhi opened her campaign at a rally in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary district.