    UP Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi promises Rs 10,000 honorarium for Anganwadi, ASHA workers

    Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter to say that any attack on ASHA workers by the UP administration is an insult to their job. ASHA sisters have worked tirelessly in Corona and on other occasions. She went on to say that an honorarium is their right.

    UP Elections 2022 Priyanka Gandhi promises Rs 10000 honorarium for Anganwadi ASHA workers gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Nov 10, 2021, 8:17 PM IST
    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, General Secretary of the Indian National Congress and Uttar Pradesh in-charge has promised that if the Congress is elected to power in the state in 2022, she will secure a Rs 10,000 honorarium for ASHA and Anganwadi employees. For some time now, the Congress leader has been somewhat forceful in Uttar Pradesh, attempting to resurrect the tremendous old party in the state. Priyanka launched an assault on the administration when police prevented ASHA workers from seeing the Chief Minister in Shahjahanpur.

    Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter to say that any attack on ASHA workers by the UP administration is an insult to their job. ASHA sisters have worked tirelessly in Corona and on other occasions. She went on to say that an honorarium is their right.

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: PM Modi to inaugurate 340-km Purvanchal Expressway on November 16

    Furthermore, the leader stated that it is the government's responsibility to listen to them. Workers at ASHA deserve to be treated with dignity, and she stands with them in this battle. The Congress party is dedicated to the honorarium rights and respect of ASHA sisters. If the government is constituted, ASHA sisters and Anganwadi workers would be paid Rs 10,000 per month as an honorarium.

    As part of its platform for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Congress party has made nine significant pledges. Priyanka has previously stated that her party will allocate 40% of its seats to women in the next elections. The party has also said that if the Congress party forms a government in the state, Inter pass females would be given smartphones and graduate girls would be given electric scooters. The Congress party has also vowed to cancel all farm loans and cut power costs in half.

    If elected, the party also commits to waive all outstanding electricity payments throughout the Covid term. The party vowed to raise the MSP for wheat to Rs 2,500 and boost the MSP for sugarcane growers to Rs 400. It has also offered to provide Rs 25,000 in cash help to families experiencing hardship due to Corona. Aside from that, the party has promised 20 lakh government employment to the state's youngsters.

    However, the remission of agricultural loans and the reduction of power bills were also part of the Congress agenda for UP in the 2017 UP Assembly elections, with a similar slogan of 'Karza Maaf Bijli Half.' However, contrary to last time's pledge of scooty for graduate females, the Congress offered free bicycles for girls from high school to intermediate in 2017. With electoral promises, Priyanka has attempted to strengthen the roots of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2021, 8:17 PM IST
