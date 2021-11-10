  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: PM Modi to inaugurate 340-km Purvanchal Expressway on November 16

    The Purvanchal Expressway is a six-lane project with the potential to expand to eight lanes. It has a length of 340.824 kilometres. The project is being built using an EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) model.
     

    UP Election 2022 PM Modi to inaugurate 340-km Purvanchal Expressway on November 16
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 10, 2021, 1:14 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the groundwork for the 340-kilometre Purvanchal Expressway on November 16 in Uttar Pradesh. The Purvanchal Expressway would go from Lucknow's hamlet Chand Sarai to Haidariya in Ghazipur's district. Purvanchal Expressway is estimated to cost roughly Rs 22,494.66 crore, including the cost of land. It will also serve as an emergency landing strip for Indian Air Force's fighter planes. The Purvanchal Expressway is a six-lane project with the potential to expand to eight lanes. It has a length of 340.824 kilometres. The project is being built using an EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) model.

    It is expected to improve tourism in UP as well as agricultural, industrial, and commercial sectors. The Expressway is planned to attract investment in food processing, storage, handloom, dairy, and so on. The Expressway's completion is projected to save time, decrease pollution, save fuel, and minimise the frequency of accidents.

    The Purvanchal Expressway would also link the districts of Uttar Pradesh it travels through to Delhi via the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and the Greater Noida Yamuna Expressway. The road would connect nine agricultural districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh with the state capital, Lucknow. It passes through Azamgarh, Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, and Ghazipur.

    Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, had asserted that investment originates from outside the nation. It was formerly said that UP began with potholes and ditches, but it is now recognised for expressways and a network of four-lane highways.

    Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav, the president of the Samajwadi Party, stated that if the SP had been in power, the Purvanchal Expressway would have been completed sooner, and that the BJP administration would never be able to complete the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in four and a half years.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2021, 1:14 PM IST
