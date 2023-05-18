Manipur violence: Army restores vehicular movement in Imphal; monitors essential supplies trucks via drones

On May 15, a convoy of 28 vehicles including trucks, fuel tankers, JCB among other vehicles carrying rice, sugar, pulses and fuel moved under escort of CRPF and Manipur Police from Noney to Imphal.

After two weeks of violent incidents in parts of the state, Manipur has now witnessed vehicular movements in the Imphal valley, which was cut off due to roadblocks and consequent fear amongst transporters during the tensions.

The state had been facing challenge as the essential supplies was dwindling and beginning to reach critical levels.

The vehicles movement restored after constant effort put by the Army and the Assam Rifles, assuring protection to vehicles carrying essential goods from/ to Imphal.

On May 15, a convoy of 28 vehicles including trucks, fuel tankers, JCB among other vehicles carrying rice, sugar, pulses and fuel moved under escort of CRPF and Manipur Police from Noney to Imphal.

"Prophylactic domination of the area was provided by Assam Rifles to ensure safe passage to the convoy which reached Imphal safely by afternoon," an official said.

The security forces have also ensured monitoring through Unmanned Aerial Vehicles. Since May 16, a set of 100 vehicles plied in Imphal valley.

"Security Forces remain committed to restore normalcy and the commencement of movement of the vehicles on NH 37 is another step towards the normalcy in Manipur," said a defence official.

Ten Manipur MLAs, belonging to the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi-Hmar communities, in a memorandum to Union home minister Amit Shah have claimed their people have "lost faith" in the BJP-led state government and can "no longer" think about "resettling in the Valley" following the violence that erupted on May 3.

Two days back, 10 MLAs, including 7 from the BJP met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and apprised him of the ongoing unrest in the state.

They also sought to have a "separate administration" for their people. They all were from Kuki community.