Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manipur violence: Army restores vehicular movement in Imphal; monitors essential supplies trucks via drones

    On May 15, a convoy of 28 vehicles including trucks, fuel tankers, JCB among other vehicles carrying rice, sugar, pulses and fuel moved under escort of CRPF and Manipur Police from Noney to Imphal. 

    Manipur violence: Vehicular movement restored in Imphal valley; trucks carry essential supplies AJR
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published May 18, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

    After two weeks of violent incidents in parts of the state, Manipur has now witnessed vehicular movements in the Imphal valley, which was cut off due to roadblocks and consequent fear amongst transporters during the tensions.

    The state had been facing challenge as the essential supplies was dwindling and beginning to reach critical levels. 

    The vehicles movement restored after constant effort put by the Army and the Assam Rifles, assuring protection to vehicles carrying essential goods from/ to Imphal. 

    On May 15, a convoy of 28 vehicles including trucks, fuel tankers, JCB among other vehicles carrying rice, sugar, pulses and fuel moved under escort of CRPF and Manipur Police from Noney to Imphal. 

    "Prophylactic domination of the area was provided by Assam Rifles to ensure safe passage to the convoy which reached Imphal safely by afternoon," an official said.

    The security forces have also ensured monitoring through Unmanned Aerial Vehicles. Since May 16, a set of 100 vehicles plied in Imphal valley.

    "Security Forces remain committed to restore normalcy and the commencement of movement of the vehicles on NH 37 is another step towards the normalcy in Manipur," said a defence official. 

    Ten Manipur MLAs, belonging to the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi-Hmar communities, in a memorandum to Union home minister Amit Shah have claimed their people have "lost faith" in the BJP-led state government and can "no longer" think about "resettling in the Valley" following the violence that erupted on May 3.

    Two days back, 10 MLAs, including 7 from the BJP met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and apprised him of the ongoing unrest in the state.

    They also sought to have a "separate administration" for their people. They all were from Kuki community.

    Last Updated May 18, 2023, 1:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala SSLC results to be declared on May 19 anr

    Kerala SSLC results to be declared on May 19

    Karnataka Congress to invite people from like-minded parties for swearing-in of Cabinet on May 20 AJR

    Karnataka: Congress to invite people from like-minded parties for swearing-in of Cabinet on May 20

    Delhi to get new Chief Secretary; CM Arvind Kejriwal sends PK Gupta's name for approval AJR

    Delhi to get new Chief Secretary; CM Arvind Kejriwal sends PK Gupta's name for approval

    IMD predicts onset of monsoon in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 24 hours anr

    IMD predicts onset of monsoon in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 24 hours

    Who is Arjun Ram Meghwal the newly appointed Law Minister who replaced Kiren Rijiju gcw

    Who is Arjun Ram Meghwal, the newly appointed Law Minister who replaced Kiren Rijiju?

    Recent Stories

    Kerala SSLC results to be declared on May 19 anr

    Kerala SSLC results to be declared on May 19

    Karnataka Congress to invite people from like-minded parties for swearing-in of Cabinet on May 20 AJR

    Karnataka: Congress to invite people from like-minded parties for swearing-in of Cabinet on May 20

    How to make the classic Kolkata chicken biriyani: Know recipe, ingredients and more ADC

    How to make the classic Kolkata chicken biriyani: Know recipe, ingredients and more

    Nothing Phone 2 to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset MAJOR specs revealed ahead of launch gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset; MAJOR specs revealed

    Virat Kohli drops further in ICC ODI Rankings; Shubman Gill stays 5th - Details here-ayh

    Virat Kohli drops further in ICC ODI Rankings; Shubman Gill stays 5th - Details here

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon