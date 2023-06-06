Manipur: Forces inflict casualties on insurgents after BSF soldier is killed

Dimapur-based Spear Corps took to Twitter to give updates about operations happening in Sugnu town in the Kakching district of Manipur. A series of violent incidents have occurred in Kakching since Sunday, causing widespread destruction.

Joint anti-insurgency operations are in progress in Manipur comprising of personnel from the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force and Manipur Police, the Defence Ministry officials informed on Tuesday.

Dimapur-based Spear Corps took to Twitter to give updates about operations happening in Sugnu town in the Kakching district of Manipur

Sharing the update, the unit said: "Inputs indicate casualties to insurgents. Being verified on the ground. During the preliminary search, two AK series rifles, one 51mm mortar, two carbines, ammunition and warlike stores were recovered from the general area. Operations to sanitise the area is under progress."

The statement further said, "Additional 7 columns (5 of Assam Rifles & 2 of BSF) were re-deployed in the area to beef up ongoing area domination operations, ambushes & measures to prevent arson/ violence in past 48 hours. Operations are a result of extensive area domination by Security Forces in Sugnu/Serou."

Intermittent firing had been taking place between security forces and a group of insurgents throughout the night. In the exchange of fire, one BSF soldier, Constable Ranjit Yadav, sustained fatal injuries while two Assam Rifles personnel sustained gunshot wounds in Sugnu. The injured Assam Rifles personnel were air evacuated to Mantripukhri.

Kerala: AI camera detects over 35,000 traffic rule violations in first 12 hours of operation

A series of violent incidents have occurred in Kakching since Sunday, causing widespread destruction. Angry mobs set fire to more than 100 shops and houses, while suspected militants targeted a BSF team with gunfire.

According to a spokesperson from the BSF, on Tuesday around 4:05 am, suspected Kuki militants carried out a sudden and intense firing attack on the BSF personnel stationed at Serou Practical School. Constable Yadav, serving with the 163 Battalion, suffered a bullet injury and was immediately rushed to Jitan Hospital in Kakching. Tragically, he was declared dead upon arrival.

In response to the escalating ethnic violence in Manipur, the Union government took action on Sunday by establishing a three-member judicial inquiry panel. This panel was formed based on the recommendation of the state government, with the objective of investigating the ongoing clashes.

The clashes primarily involve the Meitei community, which constitutes the majority of the state's population and resides mainly in Imphal, and the Kukis, who represent 16% of Manipur's population and are concentrated in the hill districts. These conflicts, which have been unfolding since May 3, have resulted in the loss of at least 98 lives and the displacement of nearly 40,000 individuals in the region.

Indian Railways derails Congress claim on train ticket cancellations