Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Railways derails Congress claim on train ticket cancellations

    Fact-checking the Congress, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation took to Twitter to say, "This is factually incorrect. Cancellations have not increased. On the contrary, cancellations have reduced from 7.7 lakh on June 1, 2023 to 7.5 lakh on June 3, 2023.

    Indian Railways derails Congress claim on ticket cancellations
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 2:16 PM IST

    The Congress party's attempts to run down the Indian Railways in the aftermath of the horrific train crash in Odisha were on Tuesday exposed by the national transporter.

    The Congress party had claimed that thousands of people have cancelled their tickets after the accident involving the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Yesvantpur-Howrah Express and a stationary Goods train laden with iron ore.

    "Such a train accident has never happened in the past. Hundreds of people lost their lives and more than a thousand people were injured. This incident has hurt everyone. Thousands of people have cancelled their tickets after the accident. They feel that travelling in the train is not safe," said Congress Working Committee member Bhakta Charan Das, while addressing the media.

    Fact-checking the Congress leader, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation took to Twitter to say, "This is factually incorrect. Cancellations have not increased. On the contrary, cancellations have reduced from 7.7 lakh on June 1, 2023, to 7.5 lakh on June 3, 2023.

    To note, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, objecting to the Railway Board request for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the Odisha train crash in which 276 people were killed. Kharge said that law enforcement agencies cannot fix accountability for technical, institutional and political failures.

    One of the main points of his four-page letter was that the CBI is meant to investigate crimes, not railway accidents. 'The CBI, or any other law enforcement agency, cannot fix accountability for technical, institutional and political failures. In addition, they lack the technical expertise in railway safety, signalling, and maintenance practices,' the Congress president said.

    Also Read: Opposition red-faced after BBC India reportedly admits under-reporting its income

    Also Read: India is not part of any military alliance: Deputy NSA shuts door on Chinese doubts on ties with the US

    Also Read: Another breakup ends in woman from Hyderabad dead, probe underway

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2023, 2:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: AI camera detects several traffic rule violations in first 12 hours of operation anr

    Kerala: AI camera detects over 35,000 traffic rule violations in first 12 hours of operation

    Opposition red-faced after BBC admits under reporting its income

    Opposition red-faced after BBC India reportedly admits under-reporting its income

    India is not part of any military alliance: Deputy NSA shuts door on Chinese doubts on ties with US

    India is not part of any military alliance: Deputy NSA shuts door on Chinese doubts on ties with US

    Tamil Nadu releases wild tusker Arikomban in Upper Kodayar forest area anr

    Tamil Nadu releases wild tusker Arikomban in Upper Kodayar forest area

    Another breakup ends in woman from Hyderabad dead probe underway gcw

    Another breakup ends in woman from Hyderabad dead, probe underway

    Recent Stories

    Everything you need to know about Apple Vision Pro gcw

    Know all about Apple Vision Pro

    Anupamaa SPOILER alert: More drama to happen as Malti Devi attends Samar-Dimpy wedding vma

    Anupamaa SPOILER alert: More drama to happen as Malti Devi attends Samar-Dimpy wedding

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Nasser Hussain urges India to make bold selections for mega Oval clash osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Nasser Hussain urges India to make bold selections for mega Oval clash

    Here are 7 home remedies to battle summer skin rashes ADC

    Here are 7 home remedies to battle summer skin rashes

    WTC Final: India vs Australia rivalry has turned to respect, says Virat Kohli; ready for 'battle of equals' snt

    WTC Final: India vs Australia rivalry has turned to respect, says Virat Kohli; ready for 'battle of equals'

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon