Indian Railways derails Congress claim on train ticket cancellations

The Congress party's attempts to run down the Indian Railways in the aftermath of the horrific train crash in Odisha were on Tuesday exposed by the national transporter.

The Congress party had claimed that thousands of people have cancelled their tickets after the accident involving the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Yesvantpur-Howrah Express and a stationary Goods train laden with iron ore.

"Such a train accident has never happened in the past. Hundreds of people lost their lives and more than a thousand people were injured. This incident has hurt everyone. Thousands of people have cancelled their tickets after the accident. They feel that travelling in the train is not safe," said Congress Working Committee member Bhakta Charan Das, while addressing the media.

Fact-checking the Congress leader, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation took to Twitter to say, "This is factually incorrect. Cancellations have not increased. On the contrary, cancellations have reduced from 7.7 lakh on June 1, 2023, to 7.5 lakh on June 3, 2023.

To note, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, objecting to the Railway Board request for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the Odisha train crash in which 276 people were killed. Kharge said that law enforcement agencies cannot fix accountability for technical, institutional and political failures.

One of the main points of his four-page letter was that the CBI is meant to investigate crimes, not railway accidents. 'The CBI, or any other law enforcement agency, cannot fix accountability for technical, institutional and political failures. In addition, they lack the technical expertise in railway safety, signalling, and maintenance practices,' the Congress president said.

