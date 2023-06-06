Kerala: AI camera detects over 35,000 traffic rule violations in first 12 hours of operation

The AI-powered surveillance cameras as part of the 'Safe Kerala' project found 38,520 instances of traffic law breaches on Monday (June 5).

Thiruvananthapuram: The AI-powered surveillance cameras as part of the 'Safe Kerala' project found 38,520 instances of traffic law breaches on Monday.

Malappuram district registered the fewest incidents (545), while Kollam district recorded the greatest number (4,778). The aforementioned number represents violations found between 8 am and 8 pm.

The district-wise report is as follows:

Thiruvananthapuram (4362), Pathanamthitta (1177), Kollam (4778), Alappuzha (1288), Kottayam (2194), Idukki (1483), Ernakulam (1889), Thrissur (3995), Palakkad (1007), Kozhikode (1550), Wayanad (1164), Kannur (2437) and Kasaragod (1040).

According to Transport Minister Antony Raju, on the first day of the camera operation, there were much fewer violations of traffic laws. "On the day of the formal launch of AI cameras, violations had decreased from 4.5 lakh incidents in April to 2.8 lakh cases." This number has further reduced to 1.93 lakhs on Monday, the minister said.

The Kerala Motor Vehicle Department and Keltron's AI cameras began penalizing violators on Monday (June 5). The cameras will be active around-the-clock.

Notices will be issued for the following offenses:

Travelling without a helmet, not utilising seat belts, talking on cell phones while driving, jumping red lights, riding more than two people per two-wheeler, speeding, and unsafe and inappropriate parking. However, the transport department will not slap a fine if a child is accompanied by two adults on a two-wheeler. Children above the age of four also must wear helmets.

The Congress has been raising corruption charges against the "Safe Kerala" project, which included the installation of AI cameras, envisaged to reduce road accidents and traffic violations in the State since its inauguration in April.