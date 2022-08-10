Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Major tragedy averted ahead of Independence Day; IED recovered in Pulwama

    Based on a specific input generated by the police, security forces recovered the IED weighing 25 to 30 Kg near the Tahab Crossing on Circular road in Pulwama.

    Major tragedy averted ahead of Independence Day; IED recovered in Pulwama
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    Srinagar, First Published Aug 10, 2022, 11:17 AM IST

    Security forces averted a major tragedy just days before the 76th Independence Day following the recovery of a 30 kg improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. 

    Also Read: Railway police's quick action saves an older woman and son who slipped while boarding a train

    Based on a specific input generated by the police, security forces recovered the IED weighing 25 to 30 Kg near the Tahab Crossing on Circular road in Pulwama.

    Major encounter in Budgam

    In Budgam, security forces have engaged three Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists, including Lateef Rather, who was involved in the killing of Kashmiri pandit government employee Rahul Bhat and TV artiste Amreen Bhat in May.

    Also Read: Meet the Andhra farmer on padyatra of over 2000 km to wish PM Narendra Modi

    The encounter began after security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Waterhail in the Khansahib area of the district following a tip-off. 

    Additional Director General of Police (Kashmir Zone) Vijay Kumar took to Twitter to say, "3 terrorists of terror outfit LeT (TRF) including terrorist Lateef Rather trapped in the ongoing encounter. Terrorist Lateef is involved in several civilian killings, including Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat."

    Rahul Bhat, who was a clerk recruited under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11, was shot dead by terrorists inside the Tehsil office in Budgam district's Chadoora town on May 12. Days later, LeT terrorists shot dead television artist Amreen Bhat inside her house in the same locality.

    Situation review ahead of Independence Day

    Earlier this week, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh reviewed the highway and overall security situation during a visit to the Army's Delta Force headquarters in the Ramban district.

    He held a detailed interaction with the General Officer Commanding Major General Ajay Kumar on the security measures along the strategic highway. The review meeting was also attended by Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, Mohita Sharma and Deputy Inspector General of Police, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range, Sunil Gupta.

    Also Read: 24 monuments, sites in India are untraceable: Govt data

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2022, 11:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Month after DSP's killing during raid, Haryana govt says no illegal mining mafia in state

    Month after DSP's killing during raid, Haryana govt says no illegal mining mafia in state

    Bihar government formation updates Nitish Kumar to take oath as CM at 2pm Tejashwi Yadav to be Deputy gcw

    Nitish Kumar to take oath as CM at 2pm, Tejashwi Yadav to be his Deputy

    Remember and Never Forget: Lance Naik Parsaram Jat, 3 Grenadiers

    Remember and Never Forget: Lance Naik Parsaram Jat, 3 Grenadiers

    Remember and Never Forget: Subedar Ratan Singh, 23 Punjab

    Remember and Never Forget: Subedar Ratan Singh, 23 Punjab

    Will Nitish Kumar be Opposition's PM candidate in 2024? Many wary of his 'U-turns' snt

    Will Nitish Kumar be Opposition's PM candidate in 2024? Many wary of his 'U-turns'

    Recent Stories

    football Robert Lewandowski does not want Barcelona vs Bayern Munich in Champions League group stages snt

    Robert Lewandowski does not want Barcelona vs Bayern Munich in Champions League

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10 When how to watch livestream what can we expect gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event today: When, how to watch livestream? What can we expect?

    ICAI announces CA Foundation Result 2022 for June exam; know details here - adt

    ICAI announces CA Foundation Result 2022 for June exam; know details here

    Sushmita Sen partying with ex-BF Rohman Shawl RBA

    Sushmita Sen partying with ex-BF Rohman Shawl; netizen says, 'Dekh Rahe Ho Lalit Modi, Kaise Party Chal Rehi’

    Samsung to launch Galaxy Z Fold 4 Flip 4 Earbuds and Galaxy Watch 5 today Know expected specs others gcw

    Samsung to launch Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 on August 10; Know expected specs, other details

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    India@75: Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    India@75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon