Major tragedy averted ahead of Independence Day; IED recovered in Pulwama

Based on a specific input generated by the police, security forces recovered the IED weighing 25 to 30 Kg near the Tahab Crossing on Circular road in Pulwama.

Security forces averted a major tragedy just days before the 76th Independence Day following the recovery of a 30 kg improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Major encounter in Budgam

In Budgam, security forces have engaged three Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists, including Lateef Rather, who was involved in the killing of Kashmiri pandit government employee Rahul Bhat and TV artiste Amreen Bhat in May.

The encounter began after security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Waterhail in the Khansahib area of the district following a tip-off.

Additional Director General of Police (Kashmir Zone) Vijay Kumar took to Twitter to say, "3 terrorists of terror outfit LeT (TRF) including terrorist Lateef Rather trapped in the ongoing encounter. Terrorist Lateef is involved in several civilian killings, including Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat."

Rahul Bhat, who was a clerk recruited under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11, was shot dead by terrorists inside the Tehsil office in Budgam district's Chadoora town on May 12. Days later, LeT terrorists shot dead television artist Amreen Bhat inside her house in the same locality.

Situation review ahead of Independence Day

Earlier this week, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh reviewed the highway and overall security situation during a visit to the Army's Delta Force headquarters in the Ramban district.

He held a detailed interaction with the General Officer Commanding Major General Ajay Kumar on the security measures along the strategic highway. The review meeting was also attended by Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, Mohita Sharma and Deputy Inspector General of Police, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range, Sunil Gupta.

