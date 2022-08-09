Watch: Railway police's quick action saves an older woman and son who slipped while boarding the train

A video of a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer saving an elderly woman and her son who tripped while boarding a train at West Bengal's Bankura railway station has gone viral, with netizens praising the officer for her prompt response.

Thousands of videos show people rushing and attempting to board moving trains. Most occurrences result in mishaps; however, in a few cases, we can witness the vigilance and quick response of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saving lives.

Likewise, a video of a woman Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer saving an elderly woman and her son, who got slipped while boarding a moving train, is going viral. The hair-raising incident occurred at Bankura railway station in West Bengal, and the video is gathering praise nationwide.

ALSO READ: Watch: Seen a Rhino running across the street? This video will leave your surprised!

The distressing footage shows an elderly mother and her son scrambling to catch a speeding train. As the old mother loses her balance while entering the train, her son, who was sprinting after her, falls into her. The RPF officer, shown standing at a distance from the two, realises that something will go wrong and rushes towards them to save them.

Both fall between the platform and train; as something awful is about to happen, the RPF officer runs to their aid and pulls the pair out of the difficult situation. Passers-by hurried to the scene after witnessing the occurrence. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV that was installed in the station. Take a look at the nerve-chilling video:

The video was shared on the official Twitter account of the Ministry of Railways and captioned the video by saying that the alertness & swift action by the RPF officer saved the lives of the elderly woman and her son. They slipped while boarding the moving train. The Ministry also urged the passengers not to board or alight a moving train.

The video became viral in just one day of being online, with over 36K views and 1.5K likes. Netizens flooded the comment area with positive and negative feedback. Many people complimented the female RPF officer for her prompt response, while others chastised the elderly widow and her son for their reckless behaviour. Countless more encouraged the government to install automated doors like those seen in metro stations, which may save many lives.

ALSO READ: Watch: Crane falls off bridge while lifting truck in Odisha

ALSO READ: Watch: Chimpanzee in jeans hugs, kisses, poses with woman in Bangkok; Netizens love it