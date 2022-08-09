Meet the Andhra farmer on padyatra of over 2000 km to wish PM Narendra Modi

Wearing a traditional 'dhoti-kurta' and holding the tricolour with a banner of Prime Minister Modi attached to the flagpole, Narasimha set out on his over 2000 kilometre 'padyatra' on July 17 from Badvel. His mission: Wishing the Prime Minister happy birthday on September 17

Patthipati Narasimha is a man on a mission. Narasimha, or Hari as his friends call him, needs to be in the national capital New Delhi by September 17. Hailing from Badvel in Andhra Pradesh, Narasimha is walking to New Delhi from his hometown to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to wish him on his birthday. Wearing a traditional 'dhoti-kurta' and holding the tricolour with a birthday celebration banner attached to the flagpole, Narasimha set out on his over 2000 kilometre 'padyatra' on July 17 from Badvel.

Asianet News Network caught up with him just as he was crossing Hinganghat in the Wardha district of Maharashtra. He has another 1,160 kilometres to cover in 40 days. Narasimha, a farmer by profession, says he is impressed By Prime Minister Modi's schemes and administration. The padyatra comes at a time when the nation is celebrating 75 years of independence. Through his gesture, Narasimha wants to do his bit for the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and thank Prime Minister Modi for putting the country on the path of development.