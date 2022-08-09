Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meet the Andhra farmer on padyatra of over 2000 km to wish PM Narendra Modi

    First Published Aug 9, 2022, 4:06 PM IST

    Wearing a traditional 'dhoti-kurta' and holding the tricolour with a banner of Prime Minister Modi attached to the flagpole, Narasimha set out on his over 2000 kilometre 'padyatra' on July 17 from Badvel. His mission: Wishing the Prime Minister happy birthday on September 17

    Patthipati Narasimha is a man on a mission. Narasimha, or Hari as his friends call him, needs to be in the national capital New Delhi by September 17. Hailing from Badvel in Andhra Pradesh, Narasimha is walking to New Delhi from his hometown to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to wish him on his birthday.

    Wearing a traditional 'dhoti-kurta' and holding the tricolour with a birthday celebration banner attached to the flagpole, Narasimha set out on his over 2000 kilometre 'padyatra' on July 17 from Badvel.

    Also Watch: India@75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    Asianet News Network caught up with him just as he was crossing Hinganghat in the Wardha district of Maharashtra. He has another 1,160 kilometres to cover in 40 days.

    Narasimha, a farmer by profession, says he is impressed By Prime Minister Modi's schemes and administration. The padyatra comes at a time when the nation is celebrating 75 years of independence. Through his gesture, Narasimha wants to do his bit for the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and thank Prime Minister Modi for putting the country on the path of development.

    Also Read: India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Narasimha travels 35-45 km daily. Often local Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leaders in the villages and towns en route take care of his food and accommodation. If there is no such arrangement, he has food at any eatery and sleeps at a temple or petrol station. 

    Prime Minister Modi is his hero. He believes that even though the country is regarded as Ram Rajya, nobody other than Prime Minister Modi has built the Ram Temple

    Also Watch: India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

