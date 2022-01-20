Maharashtra to reopen schools from January 24, must follow COVID norms

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope stated last week that there is a need to reopen schools in the state. He said demands are rising from certain quarters for reopening of schools as children are suffering the education loss.

Maharashtra's schools will reopen for all courses next week, the state's Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced on Thursday. She said that all schools must have Covid procedures in place. "We shall reopen schools for grades 1-12th with COVID procedures from January 24; Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has agreed to our suggestion," Gaikwad was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope stated last week that there is a need to reopen schools in the state. He said demands are rising from certain quarters for reopening of schools as children are suffering the education loss.

Parents' Associations and several Ministers have proposed to CM Uddhav Thackeray and his office that schools be reopened since pupils were suffering enormous learning losses. Schools in Maharashtra have been permitted to reopen after the state agreed to the requests.

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra government had announced the closure of schools in the state till February 15 as the number of coronavirus cases started spiralling from December amid the emergence of the new Omicron variant. The Maharashtra government was among the first to authorise the reopening of schools that had been closed due to the pandemic's third wave. Beginning in the first week of January 2022, schools and universities in numerous states will close (as situations dictate) for offline lessons.

Schools and stakeholders should be aware that detailed recommendations in this regard will be provided shortly. According to the health authority, Maharashtra registered 43,697 new coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, 10% more than the previous day, including 214 Omicron infections and 49 deaths. With this, the state's caseload increased to 73,25,825, while fatalities increased to 1,41,934. According to the report, the new Omicron cases brought the total number of people infected with this strain to 1,860.

