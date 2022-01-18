Third wave to reach its peak in Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat this week, predicts IIT professor

According to an IIT Kanpur expert, the third wave of COVID-19 will peak this week across Haryana, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. He further stated that the third wave, caused by the Omicron version, peaked in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. Dr Manindra Agrawal, the creator of the Sutra model, projected that the third wave of coronavirus would peak by the end of January.

He claimed that the fatal sickness spread quicker in India than previously predicted.

In a series of tweets, the IIT Professor stated that there appear to be two reasonable explanations for this; one, there are two groups in the population, one with less immunity to Omicron and the other with more. The mutant initially appeared in the first group, generating a significant increase. Because the initial group has been depleted, the spread has slowed.

Second, there was a lot of fear when Omicron started spreading, but in the last week or two, practically everyone has determined that it only causes moderate illness and has elected to treat it with normal treatments rather than being tested.

He went on to say that it is expected to climax in Maharashtra on January 19. Meanwhile, Gujarat is expected to peak on January 19, followed by Haryana on January 20. He went on to say that the current wave will climax next week in southern states, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

"The COVID-19 wave is expected to peak on the 23 in Karnataka. A new phase has begun, with Tamil Nadu expected to peak on January 25. The trajectory has begun to deviate. Andhra Pradesh is expected to reach its climax on the 30th. There has been no variation from the projected course. Probably due to the spread in at an early stage," he tweeted about it.

