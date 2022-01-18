  • Facebook
    Third wave to reach its peak in Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat this week, predicts IIT professor

    IIT Kanpur expert further stated that the third wave, caused by the Omicron version, peaked in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 18, 2022, 11:04 AM IST
    According to an IIT Kanpur expert, the third wave of COVID-19 will peak this week across Haryana, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. He further stated that the third wave, caused by the Omicron version, peaked in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. Dr Manindra Agrawal, the creator of the Sutra model, projected that the third wave of coronavirus would peak by the end of January.
    He claimed that the fatal sickness spread quicker in India than previously predicted.

    In a series of tweets, the IIT Professor stated that there appear to be two reasonable explanations for this; one, there are two groups in the population, one with less immunity to Omicron and the other with more. The mutant initially appeared in the first group, generating a significant increase. Because the initial group has been depleted, the spread has slowed.
    Second, there was a lot of fear when Omicron started spreading, but in the last week or two, practically everyone has determined that it only causes moderate illness and has elected to treat it with normal treatments rather than being tested.

    He went on to say that it is expected to climax in Maharashtra on January 19. Meanwhile, Gujarat is expected to peak on January 19, followed by Haryana on January 20. He went on to say that the current wave will climax next week in southern states, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

    "The COVID-19 wave is expected to peak on the 23 in Karnataka. A new phase has begun, with Tamil Nadu expected to peak on January 25. The trajectory has begun to deviate. Andhra Pradesh is expected to reach its climax on the 30th. There has been no variation from the projected course. Probably due to the spread in at an early stage," he tweeted about it.
     

    BJP slams Patole over 'hit Modi' remark, Congress chief explains it was not about PM Modi

    India records 2,38,018 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 14.43%; Omicron tally at 8,891

    Goa Election 2022: Shiv Sena, NCP may form an alliance to contest polls together

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi to interact with BJP workers from Varanasi on Tuesday

    Punjab Election 2022: Behind Congress HQ's 'Asli Chief Minister' message for Navjot Singh Sidhu

    BJP slams Patole over 'hit Modi' remark, Congress chief explains it was not about PM Modi

    India records 2,38,018 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 14.43%; Omicron tally at 8,891

    Goa Election 2022: Shiv Sena, NCP may form an alliance to contest polls together

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi to interact with BJP workers from Varanasi on Tuesday

    Dhanush-Aishwaryaa split: Fans revisit old video where Dhanush sings a song for Rajinikanth’s daughter; watch

