Patient's mother Sadhana Karande called the assault case against Shiv Sena Corporator Mahesh Mhatre 'false', stating he was helping. Her pregnant daughter was allegedly denied treatment at a KDMC hospital, prompting her to call him for help.

Patient's Mother Calls Case 'False'

Mother of a patient, Sadhana Karande, on Wednesday said that the assault case filed against Shiv Sena Corporator Mahesh Mhatre is completely false, asserting that he has always been supportive.

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Speaking to ANI, Karande said that her pregnant daughter was refused treatment and the family was advised to go to Sion Hospital. "My elder daughter was pregnant, and we took her to a hospital after sonography and all other checkups. We told them it was an emergency case, but they said they could not treat her and asked us to take her to Sion Hospital," she said.

Karande alleged that the medical staff at the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) hospital denied the treatment despite repeated requests. "We requested the doctors, explaining that the roads were flooded and it would take hours to reach another hospital. We told them my daughter's life was at risk and requested that her delivery be carried out there. We appealed repeatedly to the doctors and staff, but they refused and insisted that we take her to another hospital. My daughter was in a critical condition,' she said.

Karande added that after constant refusal, she called Mhatra (Dada), who questioned the hospital staff why the treatment was not being considered despite the patient's serious condition. Supporting the Corporator, she added that the case against Mhatre is absolutely false. "We didn't know what to do, so we called Dada. We asked him how we could move her in such circumstances. He questioned why the hospital was refusing treatment despite her condition. The doctors were not even taking our calls, so Dada came to the hospital to help. The case filed against Dada is completely false. He has always stood by us. That is why I reached out to him," she said.

Corporator Expresses Regret

Earlier, speaking at a press conference, Mhatre expressed regret over the incident and alleged that the nurse was not listening to the grievances and was constantly speaking on her phone, after which he tapped her on the hand. 'I express regret over the incident of assault that took place. I state with full confidence that I did not raise my hand against the female doctor. What appears in the CCTV footage might look that way due to the camera angle. I address her informally (using "tu") because she is like a daughter to me. I am not even aware of whether she is married or not. While we were conversing, she kept talking on the phone and was not listening to our grievance; that is why I tapped her on the hand. We have been guided by Balasaheb's teachings. We have never raised a hand against women, nor will we ever do so in the future. The incident occurred due to systemic shortcomings within the hospital. We will strive to address those deficiencies. The individuals who prompted my visit there will provide further details regarding the entire incident. The people who had called me did not answer my calls. I arrived at the scene considering the gravity of the situation. They are the ones who will provide the full details," he said. (ANI)