Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced an ambitious plan to develop 100 Oxygen Parks across the national capital as part of the government's mega plantation campaign to combat air pollution and increase green cover.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that Delhi will create 100 Oxygen Parks under its massive green program, in a huge step towards betterment of the city’s ecology. The declaration was made during the start of a major planting program by the government to increase the green cover in Delhi and combat pollution.

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The Chief Minister also lay the foundation stone of 10 Oxygen Parks and said that work has already started on 18 similar parks throughout the capital. The Delhi government is reportedly planning to develop dedicated green areas with only indigenous tree species that are beneficial to the environment, taking a cue from Gujarat’s successful oxygen park concept.

These Oxygen Parks would be different from the regular parks in that they will have indigenous trees like Peepal, Banyan, Jamun, Mango etc. These trees are known to be highly effective at improving air quality, enhancing biodiversity, and creating a healthy urban ecology. Officials view these parks as the city’s green lungs, providing residents with cleaner air and improved public areas.

Rekha Gupta stated the Delhi Budget 2026-27 was presented as a Green Budget to showcase the government's dedication towards environmental protection with roughly 22% of the overall budget being earmarked for environmental activities. The administration is also extending financial aid to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and other organisations to develop neighbourhood parks and promote community participation in planting efforts.

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Each tree under the program will be digitally tagged and tracked online to ensure transparency and long-term survival of the freshly planted seedlings. The tech-enabled method is designed to enhance accountability and allow officials to monitor the health and maintenance of each of the saplings over a period of time.

The Oxygen Parks programme is a part of the larger ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign under which the Delhi government plans to plant 70 lakh saplings around the city with active involvement of individuals, institutions and municipal authorities. This vast green project of the government intends to curb pollution, boost biodiversity and change Delhi into a cleaner, greener and more sustainable city.