Isha Ambani turned heads as she was spotted marking her starry presence at Rahul Mishra's Paris Haute Couture Week showcase. She looked strikingly gorgeous in a grey-coloured ensemble, but her fancy luxe bag caught all the attention.

Isha Ambani is one of the most loved and celebrated personalities who makes millions of hearts beat with her fashion choices and luxe living. Isha lives a luxurious life, and there's no denying that. Her style game is impeccable, and it is no less than a treat to see her carry fancy pieces that are one of a kind. Yes, you read that right.

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Isha Turns Heads At Rahul Mishra Show

Isha recently attended Rahul Mishra's Paris Haute Couture Week showcase along with Cardi B. Both looked stunning in an ivory and charcoal-grey coloured ensemble by Rahul Mishra. The intricate details on the dress, snatched waistlines, and vibrant jewellery pieces worn by them stole all the attention. But there was something more to Isha's looks that caught our attention.

The Rarest Birkin Bag

Yes, you read that right. Isha was spotted turning heads in the rarest of rare Hermès Birkin bag studded with diamonds, white gold, and crocodile leather that comes with a whopping cost of Rs 17 crore. There are only three of such bags made, and the Ambanis own one of them. The bag is reportedly studded with real 3000 diamonds, totalling 111 carats. The white gold is also said to be 18-carat. The Hermès Sac Bijou Birkin is from Nita Ambani’s private collection.

About Isha's look

Isha opted for a custom strapless gown featuring a structured corset silhouette. The intricate work on the outfit was the real show-stealer with embroidery, crystals, sequins, and three-dimensional beadwork. She completed the look with a sleek braid, sunglasses, and a muted brown makeup look.