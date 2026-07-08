South Indian Bank has appointed Mahesh Muralidhar Pai as its new MD and CEO after receiving RBI approval. Currently Chief General Manager at Canara Bank, Pai brings nearly three decades of experience in digital banking, strategy, treasury and retail banking.

South Indian Bank has named banker Mahesh Muralidhar Pai as its next Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), following approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Pai will assume office on October 1, 2026, for a three-year term, succeeding the bank's current leadership at the end of the existing tenure.

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With nearly three decades of experience in the banking sector, Pai brings extensive expertise in digital banking, strategy, treasury, foreign exchange, retail banking, agriculture and MSME lending. His appointment is expected to strengthen South Indian Bank's focus on technology-driven growth, operational excellence and customer-centric banking.

RBI Approves Mahesh Muralidhar Pai's Appointment

In a regulatory filing, South Indian Bank announced that the Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Mahesh Muralidhar Pai as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a period of three years, effective from October 1, 2026.

The bank also clarified that Pai is not related to any of its existing directors.

Who Is Mahesh Muralidhar Pai?

Mahesh Muralidhar Pai, 50, is currently serving as Chief General Manager at Canara Bank, where he heads the Digital Banking and Innovation division. Over the course of his career, he has gained extensive experience in governance, strategic planning, treasury operations, foreign exchange, retail banking, agricultural finance and MSME credit.

His professional journey spans nearly three decades, during which he has held several key leadership positions in the banking sector.

Leadership Roles at Canara Bank

During his tenure at Canara Bank, Pai has led several strategic initiatives aimed at improving operational efficiency and expanding the bank's business.

He played a key role in establishing Canara Bank's dedicated gold loan vertical and has also headed one of the bank's largest operational zones. His leadership has been recognised for driving innovation and executing strategic projects across multiple business segments.

International and Industry Experience

Pai also gained international banking exposure during his assignment at Canara Bank's New York operations in the United States.

In addition, he previously served as a Director of Canara Bank Tanzania Ltd and represented the bank on several prominent financial and industry bodies, including the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India (FIMMDA), SWIFT India Domestic Services Pvt. Ltd. and the Secondary Loan Market Association.

Current Board Positions

Apart from his responsibilities at Canara Bank, Pai currently serves on the boards of Karnataka State Financial Corporation and Canara Bank Securities.

His experience across governance, technology, business strategy and financial services has earned him a reputation as a banking leader with strong strategic vision and execution capabilities.

What South Indian Bank Said?

According to South Indian Bank, Pai's appointment reflects the bank's focus on strengthening its leadership with an experienced banker who possesses expertise across the full spectrum of universal banking.

The bank highlighted his proven track record in governance, strategy, treasury, foreign exchange, retail banking, agriculture and MSME financing, along with his experience in digital banking and innovation.

About South Indian Bank

South Indian Bank is one of India's leading private sector banks, offering a wide range of financial services to retail and corporate customers. Its operations include retail and corporate banking, treasury and foreign exchange services, debit and credit card businesses, as well as the distribution of third-party financial products.

With Mahesh Muralidhar Pai set to take charge on October 1, 2026, the bank is expected to further strengthen its digital transformation initiatives and continue expanding its banking services across the country.