Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra man accused of murdering wife over extramarital affair takes own life in Bengaluru

    Mahesh Kumar, 46, suspected of murdering his wife Meena, 35, was found dead in Bengaluru on Saturday (Aug 17). He was discovered hanging from a tree, leading authorities to believe he died by suicide. 

    Maharashtra man accused of murdering wife over extramarital affair takes own life in Bengaluru anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 18, 2024, 1:39 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 18, 2024, 1:39 PM IST

    A 46-year-old crane operator, Mahesh Kumar, who was suspected of murdering his 35-year-old wife, Meena, was found dead in Bengaluru on Saturday. Authorities believe he took his own life. Kumar, originally from Maharashtra, had been missing since the alleged murder. His body was discovered hanging from a tree, leading investigators to conclude that he died by suicide.

    Kolkata rape-murder horror: Transwoman heading to join protest groped by RPF constable to 'check gender'

    On Friday night, around 7:30 pm, Meena, a housekeeper, was discovered lying in a pool of blood at her Hulimavu residence. Her husband, Mahesh, was missing, having left his mobile phone behind, and the house was locked from the outside. The following day, passersby found Kumar's body hanging from a tree and immediately alerted the authorities.

    According to the police, Mahesh Kumar's suspicions of his wife Meena's infidelity led to a heated confrontation. When Meena allegedly confessed to the extramarital affair but refused to terminate it, the situation intensified. On Friday evening, the argument turned violent, and Kumar fatally struck Meena with a rod before fleeing the scene.

    Kumar had earlier confided in his son that he had thought about killing Meena but refrained from doing so because he was worried about his son's future.
    Before his departure, Kumar made a poignant phone call to his son's girlfriend, entrusting her with the care of his son. He also tried to reach out to his son, but unfortunately, the attempt was unsuccessful.

    Bengaluru: Woman allegedly sexually assaulted by auto driver, FIR filed

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Have come here for personal work': JMM's Champai Soren reaches Delhi amid buzz of joining BJP gcw

    'Have come here for personal work': JMM's Champai Soren reaches Delhi amid buzz of joining BJP

    Caught on cam! 3 Delhi traffic cops divide bribe money, suspended (WATCH) gcw

    Caught on cam! 3 Delhi traffic cops divide bribe money, suspended (WATCH)

    Kolkata rape-murder horror: Transwoman heading to join protest groped by RPF constable to 'check gender' anr

    Kolkata rape-murder horror: Transwoman heading to join protest groped by RPF constable to 'check gender'

    Bengaluru Woman allegedly sexually assaulted by auto driver HSR layout FIR filed medical examination reports awaited gcw

    Bengaluru: Woman allegedly sexually assaulted by auto driver, FIR filed

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Kerala Gramin Bank deducts EMI from Wayanad landslide victims post govt financial aid anr

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Kerala Gramin Bank deducts EMI from Wayanad landslide victims post govt financial aid

    Recent Stories

    Have come here for personal work': JMM's Champai Soren reaches Delhi amid buzz of joining BJP gcw

    'Have come here for personal work': JMM's Champai Soren reaches Delhi amid buzz of joining BJP

    Stree 2 cast fees: How much Shraddha, Rajkummar and others charged RBA

    Stree 2 cast fees: How much Shraddha, Rajkummar and others charged

    cricket Ishan Kishan net worth: India cricketer's salary & earnings scr

    Ishan Kishan net worth: India cricketer's salary & earnings

    Caught on cam! 3 Delhi traffic cops divide bribe money, suspended (WATCH) gcw

    Caught on cam! 3 Delhi traffic cops divide bribe money, suspended (WATCH)

    Kolkata rape-murder horror: Transwoman heading to join protest groped by RPF constable to 'check gender' anr

    Kolkata rape-murder horror: Transwoman heading to join protest groped by RPF constable to 'check gender'

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon