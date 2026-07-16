Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut asserts the INDIA alliance will collectively resist any unilateral move by the government on the Delimitation Bill, demanding all-party dialogue before any expansion of parliamentary constituencies is considered.

INDIA Alliance Demands Dialogue on Delimitation

Amid intensifying speculation regarding the potential introduction of the Delimitation Bill in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut asserted on Thursday that any move to drastically expand parliamentary constituencies must involve comprehensive dialogue across the political spectrum. Raut emphasised that the opposition INDIA alliance maintains a united front on the matter and will resist any attempt by the ruling government to enforce unilateral changes.

Speaking to reporters, Raut made it clear that individual constituents of the opposition bloc, including the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), are fully aligned on their legislative strategy. "Any proposal to increase the number of parliamentary seats by up to 50 per cent can only be considered after discussions with all political parties. No individual party in the INDIA alliance, including Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, or the NCP, will take a unilateral stand. Any decision on the Delimitation Bill will be taken collectively by the alliance partners," Raut stated.

Beyond the delimitation issue, the Rajya Sabha MP launched a sharp attack against Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding recent political defections. Raut fiercely rejected claims from defecting leaders that their party switches adhered to constitutional norms, labelling the movements under-the-table manoeuvres. "I completely reject claims that 'all legal formalities' have been completed by leaders switching parties. Such defections are carried out through 'illegal formalities' and are contrary to the law. MPs leaving their party under such circumstances will ultimately lose their parliamentary membership," Raut added.

NCP(SP) Dismisses Rumours on Bill Support

Raut's statements echo sentiments shared a day earlier by NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule. Sule strongly dismissed widespread media reports suggesting her party was preparing to support the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill, branding the rumours entirely baseless. In a post on X, Sule clarified that the party's official policy on constitutional matters is never decided in isolation or leaked through informal channels.

"Recent reports appearing in sections of the media regarding the stand of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) on the issue of delimitation are inaccurate and speculative. I wish to clarify that neither the party nor I have had any official discussion with any media organisation on this subject. As with every issue of constitutional importance, our party's position is determined only after detailed consultations within the party and with our allies in the INDIA alliance. Therefore, any reports attributing a definitive stand to us are without basis," Sule clarified.

Sule further noted that the opposition cannot formulate a final strategy on a piece of legislation that has not yet been formally presented to lawmakers. "It would be inappropriate to comment on any proposal until the Government formally places the revised delimitation legislation before Parliament. Since no such Bill has yet been made available, any speculation regarding its contents or our position would be premature," she added.

Background: Previous Bill's Failure in Lok Sabha

The political manoeuvring comes in the wake of a significant legislative defeat for the ruling dispensation earlier this year. On April 17, the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill--which sought to expand parliamentary seats while fast-tracking a 33 per cent reservation for women--failed to pass its Lok Sabha floor test. The bill secured 298 votes in favour and 230 against, falling short of the mandatory two-thirds majority required for constitutional amendments.

While political circles widely anticipate that the government will reintroduce a revised version of the bill during the upcoming Monsoon Session, scheduled to run from July 20 to August 13, the Centre has yet to issue an official confirmation regarding its legislative agenda. (ANI)