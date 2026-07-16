The Delhi High Court has directed daily clinical monitoring of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's health during his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, observing that 'the life of every citizen is precious'. The court disposed of a PIL after this direction.

Court Orders Daily Medical Monitoring

The Delhi High Court on Thursday observed that "the life of every citizen is precious and all efforts ought to be made by the government authorities to save the same," while directing that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's medical condition be clinically monitored on a daily basis during his ongoing hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. The Court further directed that any medical intervention required, based on the opinion of government doctors, should be provided.

PIL on Activist's Deteriorating Health

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia passed the directions while disposing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by petitioner Rakesh Kumar Sahni, who sought the Court's intervention over Wangchuk's deteriorating health. While dictating the order, the Bench noted that the petition expressed concern over Wangchuk's health and recorded that he had been on a fast at Jantar Mantar for the past 17-18 days in support of certain demands. The Court observed that the petition alleged his health had deteriorated due to the prolonged hunger strike.

Government Assures Regular Check-ups

Appearing virtually for the Centre and the Delhi Government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Court that Wangchuk's health was already being checked daily and that his medical parameters were being regularly monitored. The Bench asked whether there was an established mechanism to monitor Wangchuk's health. In response, Mehta assured the Court that government doctors and medical experts were conducting regular examinations.

Recording the assurance, the Court observed that the life of every citizen is precious and appreciated the stand taken by the Solicitor General. It directed that Wangchuk's health continue to be clinically monitored on a daily basis by government doctors and experts and that any medical intervention required, based on the doctors' opinion, be undertaken without delay.

Mehta also assured the Court that if required, another medical team could be sent to examine Wangchuk. In view of the assurance given by the Centre and the Delhi Government, the High Court disposed of the PIL.

Background of the Hunger Strike

Wangchuk, an engineer, education reformer and climate activist from Ladakh, has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to press for demands concerning Ladakh. The PIL filed by Rakesh Kumar Sahni sought directions to ensure regular medical monitoring and timely treatment in view of concerns over Wangchuk's health during the prolonged fast. (ANI)